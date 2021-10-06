Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - October 7th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets will lock horns against each other in another preseason game at the Spectrum Center on Thursday, October 7.

Both teams started their preseason campaigns with impressive wins. The Memphis Grizzlies put up a stunning show to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 87-77 in their first preseason game. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets comfortably overcame the challenge laid by the Oklahoma City Thunder as they emerged victorious after a 113-97 win. Both teams will be looking to carry the same momentum into this encounter and get the win to help them gain confidence ahead of the regular season.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Preseason 2021

Date and Time: Thursday, October 7, 7:00 PM ET [Friday, October 8, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies registered an impressive win over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in their first preseason game. Ja Morant was the star for the Grizzlies, as he led the team with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists in the 24 minutes that he played. Fans were excited to see Morant perform as he turned things up a notch with a monstrous dunk in the game.

Grizzlies' newest member Steven Adams also had an impressive outing against the Bucks, as he scored 11 points and recorded 10 assists in the 21 minutes he played. Jaren Jackson Jr. played 32 minutes in the game against the Bucks. He scored seven points and also managed to register four blocks in the game.

If the team continues performing to their potential best in the game against the Hornets. The Grizzlies possess a great chance of overcoming the Hornets and bagging their second consecutive win in the NBA preseason.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant was stunning in the playoffs last year, as he averaged 30.2 PPG in the first-round series against the Jazz. Although the Grizzlies lost the series, Morant's performance was appreciated by many. Coming into this year, the youngster has set some high standards for himself.

Having led his team to the playoffs, Morant will now be hoping to continue this trend and make the Grizzlies a consistent playoff-contending team. The preseason is the perfect time for Morant to get himself ready for the all-important regular season. After impressing against the Bucks, Morant will be hoping to continue his brilliance and lead the Grizzlies to their second straight preseason win.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - De'Anthony Melton, F - Desmond Bane, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets registered a commanding 113-97 win over the young OKC team. Their rookie shooting guard, James Bouknight, scored 20 points on the night while shooting 58.3% from the field. The Hornets also had another impressive performance from the 2021 Rookie of the Year: LaMelo Ball, who scored 15 points against OKC, while shooting 53.8% from the field. He continued his exploits from last season as he showed off some crafty handles and impressive court vision to make things easier for the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets shot 27.3% from beyond the arc for the game. They will be hoping to improve on that. However, this being the preseason, they will look to try new lineups and give their bench players more chances to prove their abilities. The match against the Grizzlies would be the perfect chance for the Hornets to test their group. They will be hoping to go all guns blazing and add another preseason win to boost their morale before the start of the regular season.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball impressed the NBA community with a tremendous performance in his rookie year. He played in only 51 games but had done enough to be awarded ROY honors. However, the new season comes with new challenges for Ball.

After an impressive rookie season, LaMelo will have all eyes on him to excel into a better player this year. He is an integral part of the Hornets roster and will play a big role in the team's quest to make it to the playoffs.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Gordon Hayward, F - Miles Bridges, C - Mason Plumlee

Grizzlies vs Hornets Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets have an exciting roster for the 2021-22 season. Players like LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward bolstered their chances of making a playoff run. However, they will need all their players to remain healthy if they want to meet their aims of making it to the postseason

The preseason gives the Hornets the perfect chance to prepare for their battle in the regular season. They have all the machinery to overcome the Grizzlies in the preseason encounter and despite Morant's recent run, the Charlotte Hornets look likely winners in this encounter.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Hornets preseason game?

NBA preseason games will be available on the official NBA app. The subscription will give you access to preseason and all regular-season games. The game will also be broadcast on WFNZ [610 AM/102.5 FM] which is Charlotte Hornets' flagship radio station.

