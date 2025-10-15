Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Preview and Prediction for Oct. 15 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Greensboro on Wednesday for a special preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. NBA basketball is back in Gate City for the first time in three years, as part of the Greensboro Swarm's 10th anniversary celebration.
The Grizzlies are winless in their first three preseason games, but they don't have any control over the roster due to injuries. Ja Morant, Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all out, dealing with ankle and toe issues. Their absence allows Jaylen Wells and Santi Aldama to get comfortable with their new roles.
Meanwhile, the Hornets are 1-2 in the preseason. They lost their first two games against the defending champions OKC Thunder, before earning a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges are already thriving with new teammates Collin Sexton, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Kon Knueppel.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview, Prediction and Game Details
The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets is scheduled for Wednesday at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast in Memphis and Charlotte. It's also available on Amazon Prime Video, NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are all paid subscription platforms.
The Grizzlies are going to be without at least Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. to start the season. Ja Morant is questionable to start the campaign, but there's hope for him to return just in time. Injuries have been a problem for the Grizzlies over the past two seasons, and they can't seem to shake it off.
On the other hand, the Hornets just need a healthy season from LaMelo Ball, who has been plagued by ankle issues in the past two years. Brandon Miller has shown promise, but he also caught the injury bug last season. Miles Bridges remains solid, while the addition of Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel should bring them improved results.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups
Grizzlies
G - Ty Jerome | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Santi Aldama | C - Jock Landale
Hornets
G - LaMelo Ball | G - Collin Sexton | F - Brandon Miller | F - Miles Bridges | C - Ryan Kalkbrenner
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction
The Grizzlies have the better roster if they are fully healthy, but that's not the case. The Hornets should win this one as both coaches ramp up minutes for their rotational players, with the season just a week away.
