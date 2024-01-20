Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips and prediction (Jan. 19)

The Chicago Bulls sans Zach LaVine, host the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center on Saturday, Jan. 19 before embarking on a three-game road trip. They come on the back of an impressive 116-110 win over the Toronto Raptors and hope to extend that streak when they take on an injury-riddled Grizzlies outfit at home. This season, Chicago has been poor at home with a 7-13 record, and the matchup provides them with the perfect opportunity to help improve that record. Overall, they are 20-23 in the East and are placed ninth despite being under .500.

The Grizzlies have dominated the Bulls in their last five encounters. They are 4-1 with the latter taking the last contest. The head-to-head sees the Bulls lead 30-25 in the 55 games they have squared off against each other. This time, the odds are in their favor when they take on a depleted Memphis side.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Grizzlies vs Bulls

Date and time: Jan. 20, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

Are the Bulls better off without LaVine? In one word, yes. They went 6-4 in the 10 games without the shooting guard who has been making headlines as the trade deadline draws closer. At one stage, the Bulls rocketed with four straight wins, one of them coming in OT against the Milwaukee Bucks. They also propped up wins against the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, ensuring that they can win without one of their key superstars.

In their last game against Toronto, they were excellent in the paint. Nikola Vucevic shored up a solid display on both ends of the floor. Consistency is the need of the hour for Chicago as they gear up for Saturday's clash.

The Grizzlies have lost three of their last four games, and are in the middle of what can rightfully be called a woeful season. Their starters and even their key rotational pieces are all on the injury list, and the only glimmer of hope is reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. who has to excel with his two-way play. They are far from playoff contention at his point, and their wafer-thin offense has seen them pay the price.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineups

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain), Derrick Rose (thigh) and Marcus Smart (finger). Jake LaRavia has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. This would mean the side will most likely go with their lineup from their last game against the Wolves.

John Konchar, Luke Kennard, Vince Williams Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman might be the projected starters for Memphis.

An ankle sprain ruled out LaVine for a week. Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable. Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) and big man Andre Drummond (back) are listed as probable.

This sees the Bulls go back to the lineup of starting with Alex Caruso, Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Spread: Grizzlies (+7.5) vs Bulls (-7.5)

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+240) vs Bulls (-300)

Total (o/u): 215.5

Player props: Jaren Jackson Jr. comes into the contest with an o/u of 24.5/25.5 (-125 over and +105 under). For the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan is 24.5/25.5 with -113/-120.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Despite their solid defense, the Grizzlies have been overpowered on the offensive end due to key players sidelined due to injuries. Their advantage will be their defense and they will hope that their rotation players do enough to overpower the Bulls.

Even without LaVine, they have guaranteed buckets in DeRozan and White, who can ensure a win for Chicago. Take the hosts to prop up a close win on Saturday at home.

