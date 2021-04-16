Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Match Preview - April 16th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Chicago Bulls at United Center in an enticing NBA season 2020-21 matchup.

The Bulls will be eager to avenge the 90-101 defeat they endured at the hands of Memphis earlier this week at FedExForum. Jonas Valanciunas scored a game-high 23 points in that game and led the charge for the Memphis Grizzlies, while Zach LaVine scored 21 points for the Chicago Bulls.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, April 16, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, April 17th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies were surging at one point but have struggled massively since their OT loss to the New York Knicks on 9th April. Since then, they have managed to win just once in four games. However, the Grizzlies' only win during that stretch came against their opponents for the next match, which will give them a psychological advantage heading into this contest.

In their last game, the Memphis Grizzlies endured a 113-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a closely contested matchup. Grayson Allen scored 23 points, while Valanciunas chipped in with 19 points and 15 rebounds. But a game-winning shot at the buzzer from Luka Doncic saw the Grizzlies' efforts go in vain.

The Memphis Grizzlies led for most of the game and were looking likely to win. However, they ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 24-31, which eventually resulted in them losing the game.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant

Ja Morant had a quiet night in the last game and will be eager to do better against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Memphis Grizzlies will need his help in the scoring department as they have been relying heavily on the likes of Valanciunas and Allen to produce the goods for them offensively.

The Chicago Bulls, being one of the worst defensive sides in the league, may find it tough to deal with the Memphis Grizzlies if Morant starts making more shots as well.

If Morant can do that by scoring a minimum of 20 points, the Memphis Grizzlies will fancy their chances of securing their second straight win against the Bulls.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been very disappointing since the trade deadline. Despite acquiring an All-Star like Nikola Vucevic, they have managed just three wins in 11 games during that stretch. Chicago are currently on a four-game losing streak.

In their last outing, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Orlando Magic 106-115, which was quite disappointing considering how underwhelming Orlando have been this season.

Zach LaVine (30 points), Nikola Vucevic (29 points) and Daniel Theis (16 points) all shone for the Bulls. But the rest of their teammates underperformed massively, which led to another loss for the Bulls, their 32nd of the season.

The Bulls will be without star player LaVine, though, which could be a great loss for them ahead of this matchup. According to ESPN, he is reportedly going to miss the next few games due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to miss several games after entering into the league's health and safety protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2021

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic had a great game against his former team Orlando in his last outing. He shot 11-of-20 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc in that contest. With this kind of momentum on his side, Vucevic will automatically be the key man for the Chicago Bulls if they are to win this game.

With Zach LaVine set to miss the game, the onus will be on Vucevic to lead the team.

Vucevic will also have to limit Jonas Valanciunas as much as possible. Valanciunas has been in sublime form lately and was also the architect of the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Bulls in the previous meeting between the two sides.

If Vooch can reduce Valanciunas' threat to a great extent, the Chicago Bulls will get a major boost in their hopes of getting back to winning ways.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky l Shooting Guard - Coby White l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Thaddeus Young l Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Match Prediction

With Zach LaVine set to miss the match per the latest reports, the Memphis Grizzlies will be the overwhelming favorites to win this tie.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a better season as well and have multiple players who can prove to be match-winners on their day. These factors make their chances of winning this tie even better.

The Chicago Bulls cannot be counted out, though, as they can hurt the Memphis Grizzlies if they find their rhythm early on in the game.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs. Bulls game?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Southeast. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.