Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's the second matchup of the year between the cross-conference rivals. The Cavaliers won the first one 108-101 on Feb. 2 in Memphis.

Cleveland surprisingly trailed the shorthanded Grizzlies by seven entering halftime but stormed back in the second half, outscoring Memphis 57-43. Donovan Mitchell was decisive with 25 points and seven assists on 10-of-19 shooting. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen played an excellent cameo with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Grizzlies got invaluable contributions from Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Santi Aldama finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. However, a subpar shooting effort from others made life difficult for the Grizzlies to cause an upset.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies injury report Apr. 10

The Grizzlies are finishing in the lottery after an injury-prone year from the start. They rarely had an encouraging stretch where a decently healthy roster was available. With their fate decided, Memphis has leaned towards shutting down core players for the rest of the season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) and Desmond Bane (back) could join Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (groin) and Ziaire Williams (hip) among the Grizzlies players ruled out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Yuta Watanabe (personal), Luke Kennard (knee), Vince Williams Jr. (knee), John Konchar (heel), Lamar Stevens (groin), Jake LaRavia (ankle) and Santi Aldama (foot) are day-to-day.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Apr. 10

The Cavaliers haven't been lucky on the injury front for most of the season, but the situation is improving as the playoffs near. They only have three players on their injury report ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Ty Jerome and Dean Wade are out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, while Sam Merrill is doubtful with a neck strain.

Player Status Injury Ty Jerome Out Ankle Sam Merrill Doubtful Neck Dean Wade Out Knee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis) and Bally Sports Ohio will broadcast the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game in local regions. Fans outside the local areas can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are the overwhelming favorites to win, with Memphis missing their strongest starting lineup and key rotations. It will likely be one-sided, as the Cavs are coming in nearly healthy.