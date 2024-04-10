  • home icon
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 10, 2024 12:02 GMT
The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's the second matchup of the year between the cross-conference rivals. The Cavaliers won the first one 108-101 on Feb. 2 in Memphis.

Cleveland surprisingly trailed the shorthanded Grizzlies by seven entering halftime but stormed back in the second half, outscoring Memphis 57-43. Donovan Mitchell was decisive with 25 points and seven assists on 10-of-19 shooting. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen played an excellent cameo with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Grizzlies got invaluable contributions from Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Santi Aldama finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. However, a subpar shooting effort from others made life difficult for the Grizzlies to cause an upset.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies injury report Apr. 10

The Grizzlies are finishing in the lottery after an injury-prone year from the start. They rarely had an encouraging stretch where a decently healthy roster was available. With their fate decided, Memphis has leaned towards shutting down core players for the rest of the season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) and Desmond Bane (back) could join Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (groin) and Ziaire Williams (hip) among the Grizzlies players ruled out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Yuta Watanabe (personal), Luke Kennard (knee), Vince Williams Jr. (knee), John Konchar (heel), Lamar Stevens (groin), Jake LaRavia (ankle) and Santi Aldama (foot) are day-to-day.

PlayerStatusInjury
Lamar Stevens Day-to-day Groin
Desmond Bane OutBack
Jaren Jackson Jr.OutQuad
Jake LaRavia Day-to-day
Ankle
Yuta WatanabeDay-to-day
Person
Luke KennardDay-to-day Knee
Vince Williams Jr.Day-to-day Knee
John KoncharDay-to-day Heel
Santi AldamaDay-to-day Foot
Derrick RoseOutGroin
Ziaire WilliamsOut Hip
Marcus Smart Out Finger
Ja MorantOutShoulder

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Apr. 10

The Cavaliers haven't been lucky on the injury front for most of the season, but the situation is improving as the playoffs near. They only have three players on their injury report ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Ty Jerome and Dean Wade are out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, while Sam Merrill is doubtful with a neck strain.

PlayerStatusInjury
Ty JeromeOutAnkle
Sam Merrill Doubtful Neck
Dean WadeOutKnee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis) and Bally Sports Ohio will broadcast the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game in local regions. Fans outside the local areas can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are the overwhelming favorites to win, with Memphis missing their strongest starting lineup and key rotations. It will likely be one-sided, as the Cavs are coming in nearly healthy.

