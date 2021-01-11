Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s – January 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in three games in the 2020-21 NBA. This time, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, looking for revenge after losing the first game against the Grizzlies by four points.

Nevertheless, both teams come into this NBA matchup missing quite a few starters and bench players, something that was also true when they met a few days ago.

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled for form in the absence of some key players although Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks have stepped up in recent games.

Overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites for the game although they have quite a few absences.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates

Killian Tillie, John Konchar and Jontay Porter join Winslow, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the list of players the Memphis Grizzlies are missing.

The franchise will once again be looking at their young guard Brandon Clarke to deliver, as they come up against a Cleveland Cavaliers side looking to move past their loss to the Boston Celtics in their previous game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, are missing Mathew Dellavedova, Darius Garland and Dante Exum, who join Kevin Porter Jr., Kevin Love and Dylan Windler in the list of absentees.

Isaac Okoro and Andre Drummond are both expected to start, with the latter expected to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineups

With both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies missing a fair number of players, quite a few bench players are expected to feature in the two starting lineups.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look at Brandon Clarke to provide the offensive spark while Tyus Jones is expected to feature in the guard position. Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas are also expected to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Enjoy this amazing Andre Drummond highlight 😮🔥💯#Division6Bound pic.twitter.com/6HgdWU9fQK — Division 6 Bound® (@Division6Bound) January 10, 2021

On the other hand, Andre Drummond is likely to start at center for the Cleveland Cavaliers along with the guard pairing of Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson.

Cedi Osman and Larry Nance Jr. are also fit for the game and should feature in the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Quite a few Memphis Grizzlies players are missing for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

G Tyus Jones, G Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Jonas Valanciunas.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

The Cleveland Cavaliers are also missing multiple players.

G Isaac Okoro, G Damyean Dotson, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond.