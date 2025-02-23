Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a blockbuster matchup between two of the NBA's most talented rosters. Sunday's game pits the first-place team in the East against the second-place in the West, and there will be plenty to play for when they meet for the first time this season.

Ad

Fans in Cleveland will see some high-level basketball with plenty of big names set to take the court on Sunday night. Six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been the central figure in Cleveland's offense, leading the roster in points (24.0) and chipping in with 4.8 assists per game. Memphis will look to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant to steer its offense.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts after a basket at FedExForum. Photo Credit: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Memphis Grizzlies come into Saturday's encounter with no major injuries listed. Coach Taylor Jenkins has been flexible with his starting lineup, with 12 different players receiving starts at some point in the 2024-25 campaign. However, as the season has progressed, the young coach has started to reveal his preferred starting group.

Ad

Trending

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the lineup with 54 starts, followed by Jaylen Wells with 51. Following the reliable forward duo is guard Desmond Bane with 44 starts. Center Zach Edey and guard Ja Morant, who have both struggled with injuries, have also been regular features in the starting five.

Jenkins will likely come out with the same five that took the court against the Orlando Magic on Friday, with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey all set to start.

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies depth chart:

G Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Yuki Kawamura Zyon Pullin G Desmond Bane Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. Cam Spencer F Jaylen Wells GG Jackson John Konchar F Jaren Jackson Jr Santi Aldama Brandon Clarke Marvin Bagley III C Zach Edey Jay Huff

Ad

It has been a memorable season for the Cleveland Cavaliers fanbase. Kenny Atkinson's team has set the pace. They are off to a remarkable 46-10 record, and a big reason for their success has been their starting core. Atkinson has had to adjust his lineup at points of the season but has remained loyal to his starters.

Center Jarrett Allen leads the team with 54 starts. Guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are next on the list with 54 and 53 starts, respectively. Power forward Evan Mobley has also racked up 50 starts. Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro and Max Strus have all had runs in the starting lineup.

Ad

Darius Garland (left hip) and Jarrett Allen (finger) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Expect the Cavs to take the court with a starting group that consists of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart:

G Darius Garland (Q) Ty Jerome Craig Porter Jr. G Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Sam Merrill F De'Andre Hunter Isaac Okoro Jaylon Tyson Javonte Green F Evan Mobley Dean Wade Emoni Bates C Jarrett Allen (Q) Tristan Thompson Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers players to watch

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Desmond Bane has been one of the key performers for the Memphis Grizzlies throughout the season. Over the last five games, the 6-foot-5 guard/forward has led the team in scoring on three occasions.

Ad

While Jaren Jackson, Morant and Zach Edey lead the team in the points, assists and rebounds categories, Bane has been one of the most consistent performers across the board, contributing 18.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 5.3 apg.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will once again turn to their star Donovan Mitchell to lead them in a difficult encounter. Mitchell leads the roster with 24.0 ppg and ranks second in the lineup with 4.8 apg. Mitchell is coming off an impressive performance against the New York Knicks, scoring 27 points to lead his team to a dominant 142-105 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.