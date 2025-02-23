Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of 10 NBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Grizzlies (37-19) are in second place in the Western Conference, while the Cavaliers (46-10) continue to reign atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Grizzlies and the Cavaliers have faced each other 55 times in the regular season. Memphis has won 21 times while Cleveland has secured victory 34 times. Sunday's game will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. The game will be broadcast live on FDSO, FDSS, Rock and CW43. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+180) vs Cavaliers (-220)

Spread: Grizzlies (+5.5) vs Cavaliers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o249.0) vs Cavaliers -110 (u249.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

After suffering back-to-back losses, the Grizzlies secured a win this past Friday against the Orlando Magic. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak. Their most recent victory came on Friday against the New York Knicks. Donovan Mitchell led the team in scoring with 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s point total is set at 19.5, which is below his season average of 22.8 points per game. JJJ had just 16 points on 3-for-13 shooting from the field in the win over the Magic.

Darius Garland's point total is set at 21.5, which is nearly identical to his season average of 21.3 points a night. Garland will be looking to bounce back from a nine-point, 2-for-12 performance against the Knicks this past Friday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are favored to win this home game against the Grizzlies. Their six-game winning streak could indicate that the Cavs are peaking, suggesting they are capable of overcoming the No. 2 team in the West on Sunday.

