Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Cleveland winning the previous game 108-101 on Feb. 1.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 10.

The Cavs hold a 33-21 all-time advantage against the Grizzlies. Cleveland won the most recent game between the two teams behind Donovan Mitchell’s 25 points and seven assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 25 points and three blocks.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SE-MEM. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+1100) vs. Cavaliers (-2149)

Spread: Grizzlies (+18.5) vs. Cavaliers (-18.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o211) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u211)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Grizzlies (27-52) saw their season derailed because of injuries and are 13th in the West with just three games left on the season. They have lost two straight, including a 102-87 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Jordan Goodwin led Memphis with 10 points and 19 rebounds.

The Cavaliers are fifth in the East with a 46-33 record. They have lost three straight, including a 120-118 heartbreaker to the LA Clippers on Sunday. Cleveland needs to stop the losing streak if it doesn’t want to drop in the standings. The Cavs could still drop to the play-in tourney with three games left in the regular season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Grizzlies will be without most of their regular players: Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., Derrick Rose, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams, Santi Aldama, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Desmond Bane, Yuta Watanabe, Jake LaRavia and Lamar Stevens. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins should start:

PG: Scotty Pippen Jr. SG: Jordan Goodwin SF: GG Jackson II PF: Brandon Clarke C: Trey Jemison

The Grizzlies’ key substitutes should be Timmy Allen, Zavier Simpson and Jack White.

The Cavaliers will be without Dean Wade (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Sam Merrill (neck) is listed as day-to-day. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland’s key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 20.5 points. He should easily pass that mark against the injury-laden Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are heavily favored to win at home. They should cover the spread for a win. Memphis should find it difficult to score with most of its offensive weapons out for the game. This should result in the team total being under 211 points.