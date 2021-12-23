Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at Chase Center on Thursday.

The Grizzlies are on a two-game skid and lost to the OKC Thunder 99-102 in their previous outing. Desmond Bane scored 25 points for the side on a night when Ja Morant made his return from a long-term absence due to injury. Memphis blew a 12-point advantage they held at the end of the first quarter and never recovered.

Meanwhile, the Warriors returned to winning ways in style in their last game against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry and Co. won the tie 113-98. Curry scored a team-high 30 points, 15 of them coming in the last quarter, while Draymond Green recorded his first triple-double of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without four players for this game. That includes Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, Ziaire Williams and Sam Merrill. That number could go up to six if Tyus Jones and John Konchar, who are listed as questionable for now, are not cleared to play before the game.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Clarke Out Knee soreness Ziaire Williams Out Ankle sprain/ Covid protocols Tyus Jones Questionable Knee sprain John Konchar Questionable Foot soreness Sam Merrill Out Ankle sprain Santi Aldama Out Calf soreness

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors injury report sees two new names added, with Andre Iguodala (knee) and Damion Lee (COVID protocols), joining Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Player Name Status Reason Andrew Wiggins Out COVID protocols Klay Thompson Out Achilles injury recovery James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery Jordan Poole Out COVID protocols Damion Lee Out COVID protocols Andre Iguodala Out Knee soreness

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their last game. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will likely start as guards, while Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will likely continue to occupy the three frontcourt spots.

Kyle Anderson, De'Anthony Melton and Xavier Tillman could play the most minutes among the reserves.

Golden State Warriors

With Damion Lee sidelined, the Golden State Warriors will be forced to make changes to their starting lineup again. Stephen Curry might pair up alongside Chris Chiozza or Gary Payton II in the backcourt, while Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney could start in the frontcourt again.

If Payton comes off the bench, he will likely play the most minutes off the bench along with Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Dillon Brooks; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry; Shooting Guard - Gary Payton II; Small Forward - Jonathan Kuminga; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

