Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 21st, 2021 | NBA Play-In Tournament 2021

The final game of the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament will see the Golden State Warriors clash with the Memphis Grizzlies to determine the eighth seed in the West. The two teams faced off last Sunday, and the Warriors came out on top on that occasion.

The Memphis Grizzlies survived against a resilient San Antonio Spurs side in their first play-in game to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs. Jonas Valanciunas put in a monster 23-point, 23-rebound performance to fuel the Grizzlies, while both Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had 20-point games as well.

The Golden State Warriors were outdone by a clutch three-pointer from LeBron James as they stumbled to a 100-103 loss against the LA Lakers. Stephen Curry dropped 37 points and the Warriors' defense was on point too, but they fell just a tiny bit short to the defending champs. Now, they find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen missed the last seven regular-season games for the Memphis Grizzlies due to an abdominal strain. He suited up against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday but played just five minutes. Allen wasn't mentioned in the latest injury report and should be good to go against the Golden State Warriors.

Rookie forward Sean McDermott is the only other absentee for the Memphis Grizzlies as he misses out due to left foot soreness. McDermott is a deep rotation player and his absence is unlikely to impact the Grizzlies in any form.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Damion Lee

The Golden State Warriors' injury report hasn't changed a bit since the last game. Damion Lee hasn't regained full fitness after clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols. Kelly Oubre Jr. is also yet to be re-evaluated regarding his wrist injury.

Besides these two, the Golden State Warriors have two players who won't be returning until next season – Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Thompson hasn't played at all this season after injuring his Achilles tendon, while Wiseman underwent surgery in April to repair a right meniscus tear.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Head coach Tyler Jenkins is unlikely to deviate from the formula that worked last time around for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks are expected to start in the backcourt with Kyle Anderson slotting into the wings. Jaren Jackson Jr. will start as the power forward, while Jonas Valanciunas will play under the rim.

Grayson Allen should see more minutes tonight than he did on Wednesday off the bench. Sharpshooters Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton should be able to chip in with a few timely buckets as well.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry will get the ball rolling for the Golden State Warriors once again with Kent Bazemore supporting him in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins put up a good two-way display against the LA Lakers and he'll be hoping to replicate that performance against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Went down to the wire in Los Angeles.@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/r5dNUTWNdq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 20, 2021

Draymond Green will set the tone defensively for the Golden State Warriors again, while Kevon Looney will be tasked with attacking the boards. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder were the only three names to come off the bench for the Warriors on Wednesday and things shouldn't be any different tonight.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

