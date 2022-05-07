Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 7th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors will take place at the Chase Center on Saturday. The Bay Area team is undefeated in the 2022 NBA playoffs at home and will be looking to keep their home record immaculate.

Gary Payton II will not be with the Warriors, having fractured his elbow in Game 2 after a hard foul by Dillon Brooks. The rugged Grizzlies forward will not suit up as the NBA handed him a one-game suspension.

Steve Kerr’s charges, particularly Klay Thompson, are hoping to shoot better in front of their home crowd. Expect the Warriors to match the physicality the Grizzlies showed in Game 2.

Ja Morant’s legendary night in Game 2 will be etched in NBA history. However, the win only allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to tie the series. To grab home court advantage again, they will need to win one of their next two games in San Francisco.

Desmond Bane is not on the injury report, but he’s a vital cog in head coach Taylor Jenkins’ machinery that seems bothered by an injury. Zaire Williams picked up the scoring cudgels in Bane’s place, but it will be interesting to see if he can duplicate his performance on the road.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama (knee), Dillon Brooks (suspension) and Killian Tillie (back) will not suit up for Memphis against the host team.

Player: Status Reason Aldama, Santi Out Injury/Illness - Knee Brooks, Dillon Out League Suspension Tillie, Killian Out Injury/Illness - Back; Lower Back Procedure Recovery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Andre Iguodala (disc), Gary Payton II (elbow) and James Wiseman (knee) have been ruled out.

Player: Status Reason Iguodala, Andre Out Injury/Illness - Left Cervical; Disc Injury Payton II, Gary Out Injury/Illness - Left Elbow; Fracture Wiseman, James Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Management

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 7th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 2 +240 Over 225.5 (-110) +7 Golden State Warriors 3 -305 Under 225.5 (-110) -7

The Warriors have not been shooting particularly well in the first two games of the series but go into Game 3 tied with the Grizzlies. Golden State is only hitting 27.6% from long-range, which is a far cry from their 42.2% shooting in the first round against the Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies’ defense has been really solid, but they’ve also given the Warriors enough open threes that the latter has not capitalized on. If Klay Thompson regains his shooting touch at Chase Center, it could end up being a long night for Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Ja Morant has been on fire in the first two games against Golden State, averaging 40.5 points on 46.8% shooting. Memphis is 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games. The Grizzlies are 6-1 against the spread in their last 7 games versus the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Jordan Poole has been the Warriors’ most efficient and best shooter against Memphis, averaging 25.5 points on 55.6% shooting. The Warriors are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Golden State is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games in the postseason.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks (#24) is suspended for Game 3. [Photo: Grizzly Bear Blues]

After clearing health protocols, Steven Adams could regain his starting center spot and move Jaren Jackson Jr. to power forward. De’Anthony Melton could start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks at the small forward spot.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are guaranteed to start in the backcourt.

Golden State Warriors

The Splash Bros. have not been shooting well from the three-point land against the Grizzlies. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Without Gary Payton II, whose only reason to stay in the starting unit was to guard Ja Morant, head coach Steve Kerr could revert to his usual first five. Kevon Looney could start at center with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins taking their customary forward spots.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will man the backcourt for the Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - De’Anthony Melton | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

