Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 9th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Western Conference Semifinals will continue in the Bay Area when the Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in Game 4.

This series has been the most-watched second-round matchup in the league, with grueling physical battles in every game. There have been aggressive fouls, flagrant and technical penalties along with ejections, with several players getting hurt in the action.

The Warriors are leading the series 2-1 after a blowout 142-112 win in Game 3. The Dubs scored 140+ points in a playoff game for the first time in 55 years.

Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson all erupted for 20+ points, while seven players scored multiple three-pointers. The team shot 63%, the second-highest FG% in the playoffs.

The Warriors shot 63/52/91% in Game 3.



They are the 2nd team in NBA history to shoot 60/50/90 in a playoff game, joining the 2001 Sixers.



Their 76.1 TS% tonight is the 2nd highest in NBA history.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have been underdogs despite being the higher seed with homecourt advantage.

They are being perceived as the inexperienced young squad who are facing the championship-tested Hall of Famers in Golden State. Coach Taylor Jenkins and his men will try to even the series at two games apiece before heading home to Tennessee.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2022 NBA playoffs

The biggest name in the injury report is Ja Morant, who is listed as doubtful after suffering a knee injury in Game 3.

If he doesn't play, he'll join Killian Tillie and Santi Aldama on the sidelines, who are both ruled out. Tillie is dealing with a sore knee, while Aldama has a lower-back injury.

I don't see a significant injury here with Ja Morant but possible knee sprain (MCL)



—1st force comes from outside with Jordan Poole knee bump

—Then he grabs the knee from inside and pulls it outward



I don’t see a significant injury here with Ja Morant but possible knee sprain (MCL)—1st force comes from outside with Jordan Poole knee bump —Then he grabs the knee from inside and pulls it outward https://t.co/mK7FV5Rnmm

Player Name Status Reason Ja Morant Doubtful Right Knee Soreness Santi Aldama Out Right Knee Soreness Killian Tillie Out Lower Back Procedure Recovery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Otto Porter Jr. is listed as probable due to a hand contusion. He's expected to get a starting spot after registering a +30 outing in Game 3.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



He has earned the opportunity to start on Monday night



nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench in Game 3 and immediately made an impact.He has earned the opportunity to start on Monday night, writes @MontePooleNBCS Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench in Game 3 and immediately made an impact.He has earned the opportunity to start on Monday night, writes @MontePooleNBCSnbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Andre Iguodala, meanwhile, remains out and will be re-evaluated soon, while Gary Payton II is arguably done for the postseason after fracturing his hand in Game 2. James Wiseman continues to be sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason Otto Porter Jr. Probable Right Hand Contusion Gary Payton II Out Left Elbow Fracture James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management Andre Iguodala Out Left Cervical Disc Injury

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 9th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies (2) 1-2 +410 O 223.5 +10 Golden State Warriors (3) 2-1 -550 U 223.5 -10

The Warriors are heavily favored to win this game after the Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant might not lace up.

The game is at Chase Center, and the Dubs are nearly unstoppable at home. Moreover, the Warriors are coming off a 63% shooting night in Game 3, so many analysts are predicting another blowout.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are shooting 35% from the three-point range in this series. The Grizzlies were 20-5 without Ja Morant in the regular season. Desmond Bane is shooting 46.5% from downtown in the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have outrebounded the Grizzlies by nearly six boards in each game. Steph Curry is averaging 27.6 points per game in the playoffs. Jordan Poole is shooting 46.2% from downtown in the playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies could start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant as the point guard, while Desmond Bane joins him in the backcourt.

Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will likely start as the forward pair, with Jackson Jr. as the four. Either Xavier Tillman or Steven Adams could start as the center.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will likely start in the backcourt, with Curry at the point.

Either Jonathan Kuminga or Otto Porter Jr. could start as the small forward, while Andrew Wiggins starts as the power forward. Draymond Green should be the small-ball center. Jordan Poole could come off the bench for major minutes.

Klay Thompson dropped 21 points with four threes in Game 3. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game in the playoffs. The Warriors went 31-10 at home in the regular season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Xavier Tillman.

Golden State Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Otto Porter Jr. | F - Andrew Wiggins | C - Draymond Green.

