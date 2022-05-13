Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- May 13th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday as they try to force a Game 7 in their semifinal series.

The Grizzlies outclassed the Warriors 134-95 in Game 5. The Grizzlies started with unreal offensive energy, pulling away from their opponents in the first half. The Warriors only managed 17 points in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green played below 25 minutes, combining for just 50 points. Jordan Poole, who has turned into an offensive threat, managed only three points.

The Warriors, though, still have a 3-2 series lead and will look to seal the deal in Game 6. The Warriors are likely to prevail if they keep the game close till the final quarter, considering Ja Morant – the Grizzlies’ finisher – is out with an injured knee.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, May 13; 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 14; 2022; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant celebrates with teammates after the Grizzlies dealt the Warriors a crushing defeat.

The Grizzlies have been a determined bunch throughout the season. While Ja Morant has been the leader of the team, there have been multiple other players who have stepped up in his absence.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane scored 21 points apiece in Game 5. There were double-digit contributions from three other players too. Jackson has scored more three-pointers than Klay Thompson in the series.

Although the Warriors may look like the better team on paper, the Grizzlies have been able to put them under pressure consistently. The Grizzlies will look to keep their energy high and continue their momentum in Game 6 on the road as they look to force a seventh game.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G – Tyus Jones | G – Desmond Bane | F – Dillon Brooks | F – Jaren Jackson | C – Steven Adams.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry exchanging a fist bump with Ja Morant's father in Game Five

Barring Game 5, the Warriors have displayed poise throughout the series – especially late in games. Having a seasoned veteran like Steph Curry, who can take over games, is definitely an advantage.

Klay Thompson is not the dead-eye shooter he once was, and the team has a lot of defensive shortcomings. Offensive production has to be high right from the tip-off to avoid another blowout defeat.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe



The beat down on Beale Street raises some questions about these Warriors. Time for them to answer.



theathletic.com/3307332/2022/0… “I feel like we have the right mindset, the right approach, all the tools we need to show who we really are in Game 6.” — Steph CurryThe beat down on Beale Street raises some questions about these Warriors. Time for them to answer. “I feel like we have the right mindset, the right approach, all the tools we need to show who we really are in Game 6.” — Steph CurryThe beat down on Beale Street raises some questions about these Warriors. Time for them to answer.theathletic.com/3307332/2022/0… https://t.co/U0qYr21rDI

The Warriors, though, have been in situations like this in the past – considering their wealth of playoff experience. The superstar trio of Curry, Green and Thompson will look to come out with an attacking mindset after the Game-5 loss.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G – Steph Curry | G – Klay Thompson | F – Andrew Wiggins | F – Jonathan Kuminga | C – Draymond Green.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 13, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 2 +290 O 216.5 (-110) +8.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 3 -375 U 216.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110)

The Warriors are favored to win at home in Game 6 and progress to the next round. While the Grizzlies have momentum on their side, the Warriors’ experience in the playoffs gives them the upper hand. Ja Morant’s unavailability furthers the Warriors’ chances of wrapping up the series on Friday night.

Odds sourced from Yahoo Sportsbook!.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

1. The Grizzlies handed the Warriors their second-biggest playoff loss in Game 5.

2. The Grizzlies were 20-5 without Ja Morant this season.

3. The Grizzlies have averaged 113.2 points in the series.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Grizzlies forcing Game 7.

Golden State Warriors

1. The Warriors have averaged 111.2 points in the series.

2. The Warriors had a 31-10 record at home this season.

3. Jordan Poole has averaged 19 points in the series.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Warriors winning Game 6.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have been exceptional in the series so far, and even showed up without Ja Morant in the last two games. However, the Golden State Warriors have a lot of playoff experience, which could prove to the difference.

Ja Morant averaged 38.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists in this series, so his absence could be a challenge for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies' inability to win Game 4 despite the scores being tight made the importance of Morant evident.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Warriors game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

Edited by Bhargav