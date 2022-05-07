Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 7th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Game 3 and 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will be played at Chase Center, starting Saturday (May 7th).

The Grizzlies and Warriors have battled hard across the first two games, leaving the series tied at 1-1. Golden State will hold the edge due to their homecourt advantage over the next two matches, while Memphis will look to settle scores and steal a road win.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7th; 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 8th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six

The Memphis Grizzlies have been the better side in the first two games of the series. After blowing a golden opportunity to win the first match, Ja Morant came up big for his side in the following game to lead the Grizzlies to a 106-101 win.

The reigning MIPOY scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for his side and level the series. Morant finished with a postseason career-high-tying 47-point game.

It was almost a one-man show by the 22-year-old as rookie Ziaire Williams was the only other player to make a significant impact offensively. Williams scored 14 points off the bench on 55% shooting, including four 3-point shots.

The Memphis Grizzlies will need to play better as a team and support Ja Morant if they are to beat the odds and steal a difficult road win against the Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Kyle Anderson | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Xavier Tillman.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors will be satisfied with the series tied 1-1 at this stage, with the next two games set to be played at home. However, they have a lot to figure out, especially on the defensive end of the floor, following their late-game collapse in the last match.

Along with that, Dubs will also need Klay Thompson to start firing on all cylinders. The sharpshooting guard could only produce 12 points in the last match, shooting a dismal five of 19 from the floor. The Warriors surprisingly struggled from the 3-point line as a team as well, shooting only seven of 38 from long range.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson struggling:



"Our training staff feels great about where Klay is. The shooting stuff to me is not related to fatigue." Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson struggling:"Our training staff feels great about where Klay is. The shooting stuff to me is not related to fatigue."

Steph Curry and Co. need to create better opportunities to have an edge on that front, as it has been one of their most lethal weapons on offense. The Golden State Warriors should look to make the most of their opportunity to play at home as winning the next two games will put them in the driver's seat to win this series.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevin Looney.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 7th, 2022

Teams Playoff record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Memphis Grizzlies 5-3 +149 Under 222 (-109) +2 (-109) Golden State Warriors 5-2 -129 Over 222 (-111) -2 (-112)

The Warriors will be the favorites to win against the Grizzlies in Game 3 due to their homecourt advantage. They were unbeaten at Chase Center in their series against the Denver Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Grizzlies Betting Tips

Ja Morant has bagged back-to-back 30-point games in this series so far. Memphis is 24-16-2 against the spread on the road this season. The Grizzlies' totals have gone OVER in their last two games.

Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors' totals have gone UNDER in their last three games in a row. Golden State is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games. Steph Curry is averaging 27.3 points per game in the playoffs so far.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors haven't put up any convincing performances in this series so far, but will still be the favorites to win Game 3 at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. Klay Thompson will be eager to bounce back after back-to-back underwhelming outings. The home support could just do the trick for him to regain some confidence, which will eventually help the Warriors prevail.

The Warriors have a 34-10 record at home including the playoffs this year. Memphis will be without starter Dillon Brooks. Ja Morant is averaging 40 points per game in this series.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Warriors

The match between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can also catch live action online via the NBA League Pass.

