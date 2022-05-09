Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 9th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With a blowout performance in Game 3, the Golden State Warriors will look to build upon this momentum as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center for Game 4 on May 9th.

Coming off a 142-112 win in their last game, the Warriors have taken control of the series in spectacular fashion. With a solid display of offensive superiority, Golden State now hold a 2-1 lead.

With an opportunity to take a 3-1 lead at home, the Warriors are one step closer to winning the series. While the Grizzlies have been known to turn things around, they may be in a rough spot as their superstar recovers from an injury.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, May 9th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, May 10th, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant is expected to be out for Game 4

Although the Memphis Grizzlies looked like a competitive side in the first set of games on their home floor, the side were completely blown out upon their arrival in San Francisco.

After a blowout loss, the Grizzlies are in a bad position for the rest of the series. With Dillon Brooks out for this matchup, the Warriors enjoyed a lot more freedom on the offensive front.

Although Brooks will be back for Game 4, Memphis will have more pressing concerns as their superstar Ja Morant suffered a knee injury in Game 3. Potentially out for Game 4, the Grizzlies may have to rally together without their superstar.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Xavier Tillman

Golden State Warriors Previe

Steph Curry warms up ahead of a playoff game

The Golden State Warriors put on a show for the home crowd in Game 4. In a display of sheer offensive superiority, the Warriors came away with a huge win to take the series lead.

Featuring a solid 30-point outing from Steph Curry, the Warriors also saw solid performances from Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. With a huge 27-point contribution from Jordan Poole off the bench, the Dubs also saw Jonathan Kuminga notch an impressive 18-point outing in Game 3.

With a host of players who can take up the scoring load, the Warriors will look to build upon this offensive rhythm in the upcoming game as well.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Draymond Green

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 5-4 +385 Over 224.5 (-110) +10 (-110) Golden State Warriors 6-2 -534 Under 224.5 (-110) -10 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Warriors to win Game 4 by a relatively large margin. This could primarily be due to their performance in their last game paired with their homecourt advantage. But it also features the unfortunate state of Memphis' superstar.

With Ja Morant potentially out for Game 4, the Grizzlies may be in a patch of trouble for this game.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have a defensive rating of 109.5 in the playoffs. Ja Morant has been listed as day-to-day for this Game 4. The Grizzlies had a 20-4 record without Morant this season.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are 31-10 when playing at home. Steph Curry notched 30 points in Game 3. The Warriors have the best playoff offensive rating (119.9).

Grizzlies vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors should be able to come away with a win in Game 4. Considering their massive homecourt advantage, the Warriors displayed their supremacy on their home floor against the Memphis Grizzlies.

While homecourt advantage is a massive factor, the Warriors will also benefit from the resurgence of Andrew Wiggins. WIth one more contributor, Golden State should be able to run their offense more effectively.

The Grizzlies may see Ja Morant miss this game as well. Although the side has had solid regular-season performances without their star, the playoffs may not be so kind.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Warriors game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

