Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the season series being tied 1-1. Golden State won the most recent game 121-101 on Feb. 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 20.

The Warriors hold a 54-51 all-time advantage against the Grizzlies. Golden State won the most recent game behind Jonathan Kuminga’s 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 27 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for Memphis.

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, at Chase Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SE-MEM. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+370) vs. Warriors (-500)

Spread: Grizzlies (+10) vs. Warriors (-10)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o218) vs. Warriors -110 (u218)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Grizzlies (23-46) are one of the best young teams in the league but their season has been derailed with injuries. Memphis is currently 13th in the West with almost no chance of making it to the playoffs. The Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak, including a 121-111 defeat against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The Warriors (35-32) have been one of the most intriguing teams this season, losing games they probably should have won and then blowing out contenders by double-digits. Most recently. Golden State lost 119-112 against the New York Knicks on Monday. The Warriors, who are currently 10th in the West, need to be nearly perfect in the remaining 15 games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant (right shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (right osteitis pubis), Ziaire Williams (Grade 2 hip strain) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles). Luke Kennard (personal), Scotty Pippen Jr. (lower leg), Lamar Stevens (adductor), Vince Williams Jr. (knee) and Yuta Watanabe (personal reason) are out as well.

Santi Aldama is questionable with an elbow injury. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins should start:

PG: Desmond Bane SG: John Konchar SF: GG Jackson II PF: Santi Aldama C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies’ key players off the bench could be Jake LaRavia, Dejon Jarreau and Trey Jemison.

Draymond Green (back) and Moses Moody (knee) are questionable for Wednesday’s game. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

Golden State’s key substitutes should be Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gary Payton II.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Desmond Bane has an over/under of 23.5 points for the game. He averages 15.5 points in 11 games against the Warriors. He is unlikely to score over 23.5 points on Wednesday.

Steph Curry has an over/under of 26.5 points for the game. After a couple of lackluster shooting performances from beyond the arc, Curry should come alive and torch the Grizzlies with over 26.5 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Grizzlies are struggling with injuries and the Warriors will be desperate for a clinical performance. Steve Kerr’s team should get the win at home while covering the spread. Golden State should also take care of the ball defensively. The team total should be under 218 points.