Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips for NBA Play-In Tournament | Apr. 15, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors will battle in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. At stake is a seat in the playoffs and a date with the Houston Rockets. The Grizzlies and the Warriors, which looked headed for a top 6 finish, will try to earn a postseason seed the hard way.

Memphis lost 1-3 in the season series, but getting an important victory in San Francisco is not impossible. The Grizzlies cleared Ja Morant heading into the game so it’s a big boost for the visiting team.

Memphis-Golden State encounters have always been interesting. This high-stakes showdown likely lives up to that hype.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+250) vs. Warriors (-310)

Odds: Grizzlies (+7.0) vs. Warriors (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o229.0 -110) vs. Warriors (u229.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors preview

In the Memphis Grizzlies’ only win against the Golden State Warriors this season, a 144-93 mauling in mid-December, the Grizzlies decisively won the rebounding battle. They crushed the Dubs 60-36 on the boards, including 15-10 on the offensive glass.

The Grizzlies are aware the Dubs use 6-foot-6 Draymond Green in the middle. Although Green remains an elite defender, he is no longer the rim protector he once was. The former Defensive Player of the Year has also never been ultra-active on the boards.

Memphis’ behemoths Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Santi Aldama could maximize their size advantage to the hilt.

Steve Kerr recognized the Dubs their rebounding weakness when they lost to the LA Clippers 124-119 in overtime on Sunday. Golden State was annihilated 42-25, including 9-3 on the offensive boards. Kerr said that the repeated extra possessions “bothered” him following the loss that dropped them to the play-in tournament.

The Dubs better find a solution to that problem or they could remain in the play-in tournament hell.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Vince Williams Jr. | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Zach Edey

Warriors

PG: Stephen Curry | SG: Moses Moody | SG: Brandin Podziemski | SF: Jimmy Butler III | PF: Draymond Green

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

The Warriors limited Ja Morant to 22.5 points per game this season. In a highly crucial game, they will unquestionably train their sights on him and keep him from topping his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has done better than Morant against the Warriors this season. He is averaging 23.5 PPG on 47.9% efficiency. JJJ could sustain the same performance and top his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors have had the Memphis Grizzlies’ number this season. Steph Curry and Co. have been just better mentally despite giving up a significant size advantage. The Dubs likely punch a ticket to the playoffs with a win that beats the -7.0 spread.

