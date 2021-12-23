Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday, December 23. Both teams met earlier in the regular season when the Grizzlies pulled off an amazing win to hand the Warriors their first defeat of the 2021-22 campaign.

Since then, Memohis has been playing some terrific basketball, despite losing main man Ja Morant to an injury. Despite the star guard's return in their previous game, the Grizzlies suffered a 99-102 setback against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Ja Morant back in their midst, the mood in the Memphis camp is buoyant ahead of this tough game on the road.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will come into the game seeking revenge for the last two consecutive defeats the Grizzlies have handed them. The first one was during the play-in tournament last year and the other one was their most recent regular-season loss. Golden State come into the game on the back of an amazing 113-98 win over the Kings and will be hoping to carry the same momentum in this home game.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors |NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, December 23, 11:00 PM ET [Friday, December 24, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Tyus Jones (#21) of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies have proved to be one of the surprise packages of the 2021-22 NBA season. They currently hold a 19-13 record and sit fourth in the West. Despite Ja Morant's injury, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped up to help the team get positive results and stay competitive.

Although facing the Warriors is not going to be easy, the Grizzlies have shown in the past that they don't fear any opponent. Having already grabbed a win against the Warriors this season, Ja Morant and Co. could have a trick up their sleeve to steal another win on the road.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant recently returned to action after being out for almost three weeks. In his comeback game, the youngster scored 16 points and threw eight dimes. Prior to the injury, Ja was playing some sensational basketball. He will be hoping to continue in the same vein, with Memphis on course to make the NBA Playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Golden State Warriors Preview

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been an extremely tough team to beat this season. In 31 games so far, they hold a 25-6 record and are placed in second position in the West. The team is anticipating the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Once the duo arrive, the Warriors will be all set to fire on all cylinders. Currently, the team has three players under the Health and Safety Protocols. However, with Steph Curry and Draymond Green still in the side, they look well-equipped to get a W in this encounter at home.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been a man on a mission this season. He is averaging 27.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 6.0 APG in 29 games. The 33-year-old has already drained 154 threes and recently became the most prolific three-point shooter of all time. With some key members of the supporting cast out for the game, the Warriors will need Steph to deliver a big performance if they are to get the better of the Grizzlies on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Gary Payton II, F - Chris Chiozza, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Grizzlies vs Warriors Match Prediction

Although the Grizzlies have come out with victories in the last two games, the Golden State Warriors look well-poised to get a revenge win this time round. The team have several stars out due to health protocols, but Steph Curry's presence could prove to be the difference-maker in this encounter.

Where to watch this Grizzlies vs Warriors game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Grizzlies vs Warriors game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Edited by Parimal