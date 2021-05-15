Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors will face off in the last game of their regular-season campaign at Chase Center on Sunday.

The Grizzlies and the Warriors are currently tied at 38-33, and the outcome of their matchup will determine which side will finish eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Teams ranked seventh or eighth will get to play one more game if they lose their first match of the play-in tournament.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, 17th May; 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have won five games on the trot heading into this contest. They have been phenomenal on both ends of the floor during this period.

The Grizzlies are coming off a hard-fought 108-107 win over the Sacramento Kings. It was a closely contested game that went right down to the wire.

The Memphis Grizzlies played without five of their regular starters. Justise Winslow led the team with 25 points and 13 rebounds as five players recorded double-digit scores for the team.

With Ja Morant and the rest of the starting unit set to return against the Golden State Warriors, head coach Taylor Jenkins will be hoping his side can record their sixth straight win to clinch a high-seeding in the play-in tournament.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant will be in for one of his toughest matchups this season when he goes head-to-head with two-time league MVP Steph Curry.

Morant has been terrific on the offensive end, displaying his scoring and playmaking abilities with great efficiency. However, it's his defense against Curry that will determine the outcome of the game.

If Morant is somehow able to keep Curry quiet for most of the matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies will have a great chance of winning the tie.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have also won their last five games on the trot. Stephen Curry's heroics and Andrew Wiggins' resurgence have been the main reasons why the team has been able to keep their hopes of an eighth-seed finish alive.

Count 'em up -- five straight DUBS ✔️ pic.twitter.com/YywN94hdQ9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2021

The Warriors rested the majority of their starting unit in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jordan Poole led the team with a career-high night, tallying 38 points. Meanwhile, Mychal Mulder had 28 points as the Dubs claimed a 125-122 win without Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry

Steph Curry has stepped up in almost all the big games for the Golden State Warriors this season and will once again be tasked with producing a solid performance on Sunday. He has been unstoppable since April, averaging 36.7 points and shooting 6.4 threes per game during that stretch.

It will be tough for the Memphis Grizzlies to contain Curry if he gets going from the start. A special performance from him will give the Warriors the advantage in the match.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Prediction

With both teams in terrific form, it is tough to choose a clear winner. Moreover, with the stakes being so high, one can expect this game to be a closely contested one.

Having said that, the Golden State Warriors will have multiple advantages. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr's experience will be vital for the team.

The Warriors will also be playing on their home court, which could prove to be a huge disadvantage for the Memphis Grizzlies, who will be playing there for the first time this season.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Warriors game

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors will be televised nationally on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast. Fans can also stream the game online on the NBA League Pass.