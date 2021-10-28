Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors look set to host the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 28th, 2021.

With a 4-0 record heading into this game, the Golden State Warriors look to continue their undefeated run to start the regular-season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a 116-96 loss to the Portland Trailblazers. With a 2-2 record, the Grizzlies will try to improve to 3-2 as they face the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time - Thursday, October 28th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, October 29th, 2021; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v LA Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies faced a blowout loss against the Portland Trailblazers. While the Grizzlies have a pretty solid offense when led by Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, the team overall was stunted by Portland tonight.

With Morant and Bane combining for 36 points, none of the other players on the Memphis Grizzlies' roster recorded double digits for the game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. consistently finds himself in foul trouble. If the Memphis Grizzlies are to have a successful season, both Morant and Jackson Jr. will have to step up for the side.

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston Somewhat worrying start to the season for Jaren Jackson Jr. Still looks uncertain of his balance, hasn't been able to finish at the rim at all, and now the foul issue has cropped back up. Grizzlies need him to be much better, and quickly. Somewhat worrying start to the season for Jaren Jackson Jr. Still looks uncertain of his balance, hasn't been able to finish at the rim at all, and now the foul issue has cropped back up. Grizzlies need him to be much better, and quickly.

Following a nail-biting loss to the LA Lakers, this loss to Portland did create some problems for Memphis. Hoping to snap their losing streak, the Grizzlies will have to bounce back and recalibrate their strategies.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant looks to break past the LA Lakers defense

Ja Morant will be a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies in this matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Coming off a streak of incredible performances, Morant had his first mediocre performance of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA @NBA "Must. See. TV."Ja Morant (35 PPG, 8 APG) has been putting on a show to start the season! 🥷Watch Ja and the @memgrizz visit Portland tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN. "Must. See. TV."Ja Morant (35 PPG, 8 APG) has been putting on a show to start the season! 🥷Watch Ja and the @memgrizz visit Portland tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN. https://t.co/wwEFkSZe3v

But Morant has shown that he is capable of scoring and facilitating for the Grizzlies side. If he can manage to find his rhythm as a scoring threat, he should be able to establish a foothold for the Memphis Grizzlies to use against the Warriors.

His intensity and aggressive style of play will also be a big factor in pushing the Grizzlies to battle out against the Golden State Warriors.

While the Warriors are solid with their defensive rotations, without a proper backup rim protector behind Draymond Green, the Grizzlies can exploit the interior through Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. Mobilizing the frontcourt will be a key factor in determining Memphis' chances of winning this game.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bayne | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Golden State Warriors Preview

Stephen Curry steals the ball from Paul George to start the Golden State Warriors' fastbreak

The Golden State Warriors are looking like the championship-caliber side that the NBA is familiar with. With the return of Andre Iguodala and some key additions such as Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, the Warriors' system is in full flow as they head into this matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The development of role players such as Damion Lee also does a lot to boost the Warriors bench rotation, however, the emergence of Jordan Poole as a star caliber player has done wonders for Steve Kerr's offensive schemes.

As Draymond Green and Kevon Looney continue to play their roles and Andrew Wiggins stays engaged for the Warriors, Stephen Curry continues his rampage on opposition defenses, making an early season argument for the MVP award.

As the Golden State Warriors' pieces continue to click, they extend their winning streak from preseason. With their team chemistry peaking and their balanced bench contributions, the Warriors look like one of the best sides in the league at the moment.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry looks on at the LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors game

Although the Golden State Warriors' system and philosophy depends upon finding the open man, there is no denying that Stephen Curry is the most important aspect of the Warriors' lineup.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Steph Curry this season:21 Points - 10 Rebounds - 10 Assists

45 Points - 10 Rebounds - 64% FG

27 Points - 7 Rebounds - 10 Assists

23 Points - 6 Rebounds - 4 Assists Strong start to the season for Steph. 💪 Steph Curry this season:21 Points - 10 Rebounds - 10 Assists

45 Points - 10 Rebounds - 64% FG

27 Points - 7 Rebounds - 10 Assists

23 Points - 6 Rebounds - 4 Assists Strong start to the season for Steph. 💪 https://t.co/0GuDULaBDV

Reigning scoring champion Stephen Curry continues to score at will even after being double-teamed at the three-point line. His continued excellence at moving off the ball is only elevated by his ability to create space off the dribble.

Heading into this game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Stephen Curry may find it easier to get his looks at the basket given the relatively poor perimeter defense of the side.

But expecting multiple double-team situations, the Golden State Warriors may also see Curry rack up his assist numbers by finding open teammates on the floor.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Grizzlies vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to win this matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Given their momentum heading into this matchup, the Warriors also have the additional advantage of playing at home. Although the Grizzlies are a young side, we can expect them to be exhausted while facing the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Warriors?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also access the game via radio on 95.7 FM The Game.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee