Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 15 | NBA Play-In Tournament

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors re-ignite their rivalry in the 2025 NBA Play-in Tournament in Tuesday's seventh-seed game. The Warriors and Grizzlies finished the season 48-34, but Golden State had a tie-breaker advantage, awarding it the seventh place in the standings and the homecourt advantage for this matchup.

Ad

The Warriors also had the chance to make the playoffs as the sixth seed. However, they blew that opportunity after a 124-119 loss against the LA Clippers in overtime in Sunday's season finale. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' fate was decided before Sunday after a massive slump saw them drop out of the race for the top six standings and the homecourt seedings.

The Grizzlies and Warriors haven't cemented a playoff spot and missed the chance to get a week-long rest. Nevertheless, both teams will look at the silver lining, which is an opportunity to face the inexperienced Houston Rockets in the first round.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's a favorable matchup compared to either team falling in the play-in tournament and battling for the eighth seed and playing the OKC Thunder in the first round. The matchups between these teams since their 2022 Western Conference semis have always been chaotic and Tuesday shouldn't be any different.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win this game because of homecourt advantage and better momentum against the young Memphis Grizzlies.

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for Apr. 15

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells. Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, while Wells has a right wrist fracture, facial lacertation and concussion.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors have a clear injury report.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 15

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Grizzlies will start Ja Morant at point guard, Desmond Bane at shooting guard, Vince Williams Jr. at small forward, Jaren Jackson Jr. at power forward and Zach Edey at center.

PG Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Cam Spencer SG Desmond Bane Luke Kennard

SF Vince Williams Jr. John Konchar GG Jackson PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Lamar Stevens C Zach Edey Jay Huff Marvin Bagley III

Ad

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors will start Steph Curry at point guard, Brandin Podziemski at shooting guard, Moses Moody at small forward, Jimmy Butler at power forward and Draymond Green at center.

PG Steph Curry Pat Spencer SG Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Gary Payton II SF Moses Moody Gui Santos PF Jimmy Butler Jonathan Kuminga C Draymond Green Quentin Post Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.