Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 15 | NBA Play-In Tournament

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:34 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart (Image Source: Getty)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors re-ignite their rivalry in the 2025 NBA Play-in Tournament in Tuesday's seventh-seed game. The Warriors and Grizzlies finished the season 48-34, but Golden State had a tie-breaker advantage, awarding it the seventh place in the standings and the homecourt advantage for this matchup.

The Warriors also had the chance to make the playoffs as the sixth seed. However, they blew that opportunity after a 124-119 loss against the LA Clippers in overtime in Sunday's season finale. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' fate was decided before Sunday after a massive slump saw them drop out of the race for the top six standings and the homecourt seedings.

The Grizzlies and Warriors haven't cemented a playoff spot and missed the chance to get a week-long rest. Nevertheless, both teams will look at the silver lining, which is an opportunity to face the inexperienced Houston Rockets in the first round.

It's a favorable matchup compared to either team falling in the play-in tournament and battling for the eighth seed and playing the OKC Thunder in the first round. The matchups between these teams since their 2022 Western Conference semis have always been chaotic and Tuesday shouldn't be any different.

The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win this game because of homecourt advantage and better momentum against the young Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for Apr. 15

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells. Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, while Wells has a right wrist fracture, facial lacertation and concussion.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors have a clear injury report.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 15

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

The Grizzlies will start Ja Morant at point guard, Desmond Bane at shooting guard, Vince Williams Jr. at small forward, Jaren Jackson Jr. at power forward and Zach Edey at center.

PGJa MorantScotty Pippen Jr.Cam Spencer
SGDesmond BaneLuke Kennard
SFVince Williams Jr.John KoncharGG Jackson
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Santi AldamaLamar Stevens
C Zach Edey Jay HuffMarvin Bagley III
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors will start Steph Curry at point guard, Brandin Podziemski at shooting guard, Moses Moody at small forward, Jimmy Butler at power forward and Draymond Green at center.

PGSteph CurryPat Spencer
SGBrandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Gary Payton II
SFMoses Moody Gui Santos
PFJimmy Butler Jonathan Kuminga
C Draymond Green Quentin Post Kevon LooneyTrayce Jackson-Davis
