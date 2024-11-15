  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 15 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 15 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

By Mervin LR
Modified Nov 15, 2024 14:08 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 15 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Source: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to continue their fine form on home court as they go in search of a fourth win at Chase Center against familiar conference foe, the Memphis Grizzlies, in the Emirates NBA Cup on Friday.

The Warriors are looking like a different team, energized and motivated to storm ahead of their opponents. They enter this game off the back of a resilient display, where they won 120-117 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Steph Curry’s "Night Night" 3-pointer in the dying embers helped the Dubs go 1-0 up vs. Klay Thomspon, who departed the Warriors following a 13-year stint in the summer. With a 9-2 record, they sit second in the Western Conference.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have hit a bump in the road following multiple injuries in what has otherwise been a smooth start to the season. Their most recent outing saw them lose 128-123 away against rival Lakers in midweek. Their road record stands at 3-3.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Securing the win here would be significant, but facing the new-look Steph Curry’s team at Chase Center is a formidable challenge, as the Warriors have tasted just one home defeat this season, winning eight of their last 10 contests against Friday's opponent.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 15

Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Grizzlies have the busiest injury table in the league and will likely be without some key players. A definite absence for the Grizzlies will be Ja Morant, who has been listed week-to-week with a hip injury. Desmond Bane (questionable due to an oblique injury) and Brandon Clarke (questionable with a toe injury) are both listed on the Grizzlies' injury report.

Cam Spencer remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. He will be reevaluated after three weeks. The other player who is unavailable is GG Jackson, who’s expected to return in January.

Jay Huff filled in for Brandon Clarke against the Lakers, and Coach Jenkins is likely to use the same starting lineup. This lineup includes Huff, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Ja MorantMarcus SmartDesmond BaneJaren Jackson Jr.Zach Edey
Scotty Pippen Jr.Luke KennardVince Williams Jr.Santi AldamaBrandon Clarke
Yuki KawamuraJohn KoncharJake LaRaviaGG JacksonJay Huff
Cam SpencerJaylen Wells

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Meanwhile, the Warriors have pretty much a full squad available for selection going into this game, except De'Anthony Melton, who has been listed as out indefinitely after sustaining a sprained left ACL.

Meanwhile, point guard Kyle Anderson missed the Mavs game due to a neck injury. He’s listed as probable on Friday.

With Melton sidelined, Steve Kerr may adjust the lineup, potentially giving Jonathan Kuminga a starting spot alongside the usual lineup of Steph Curry, Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Tracy Jackson-Davis.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Steph CurryDe'Anthony MeltonAndrew WigginsDraymond Green
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Brandin PodziemskiBuddy HieldMoses MoodyJonathan KumingaKevon Looney
Pat SpencerGary Payton IILindy Waters IIIKyle AndersonQuinten Post
Reece BeekmanGui Santos

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी