Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 15 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to continue their fine form on home court as they go in search of a fourth win at Chase Center against familiar conference foe, the Memphis Grizzlies, in the Emirates NBA Cup on Friday.

The Warriors are looking like a different team, energized and motivated to storm ahead of their opponents. They enter this game off the back of a resilient display, where they won 120-117 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Steph Curry’s "Night Night" 3-pointer in the dying embers helped the Dubs go 1-0 up vs. Klay Thomspon, who departed the Warriors following a 13-year stint in the summer. With a 9-2 record, they sit second in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have hit a bump in the road following multiple injuries in what has otherwise been a smooth start to the season. Their most recent outing saw them lose 128-123 away against rival Lakers in midweek. Their road record stands at 3-3.

Securing the win here would be significant, but facing the new-look Steph Curry’s team at Chase Center is a formidable challenge, as the Warriors have tasted just one home defeat this season, winning eight of their last 10 contests against Friday's opponent.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 15

Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Grizzlies have the busiest injury table in the league and will likely be without some key players. A definite absence for the Grizzlies will be Ja Morant, who has been listed week-to-week with a hip injury. Desmond Bane (questionable due to an oblique injury) and Brandon Clarke (questionable with a toe injury) are both listed on the Grizzlies' injury report.

Cam Spencer remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. He will be reevaluated after three weeks. The other player who is unavailable is GG Jackson, who’s expected to return in January.

Jay Huff filled in for Brandon Clarke against the Lakers, and Coach Jenkins is likely to use the same starting lineup. This lineup includes Huff, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Marcus Smart Desmond Bane Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. Santi Aldama Brandon Clarke Yuki Kawamura John Konchar Jake LaRavia GG Jackson Jay Huff Cam Spencer Jaylen Wells

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Meanwhile, the Warriors have pretty much a full squad available for selection going into this game, except De'Anthony Melton, who has been listed as out indefinitely after sustaining a sprained left ACL.

Meanwhile, point guard Kyle Anderson missed the Mavs game due to a neck injury. He’s listed as probable on Friday.

With Melton sidelined, Steve Kerr may adjust the lineup, potentially giving Jonathan Kuminga a starting spot alongside the usual lineup of Steph Curry, Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Tracy Jackson-Davis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry De'Anthony Melton Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Lindy Waters III Kyle Anderson Quinten Post Reece Beekman Gui Santos

