Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies head to the Staples Center to take on the injury-riddled LA Clippers on Wednesday. The Grizzlies are coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. They beat the Chicago Bulls in both their matchups in the past week. Memphis also beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, are looking like one of the most dominant teams in the league. They have won 15 of their last 18 games and have run over other powerhouse teams in the past month. They have three of their five starters injured, but Tyronn Lue and his men have shown resilience in the face of adversity.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have a rather injury-riddled lineup against the LA Clippers. Jonas Valanciunas, arguably their best player, is out for the game due to concussion protocols. Forward Dillon Brooks is listed as questionable for the game due to a thigh injury and Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to be sidelined because of a knee injury. Jackson Jr. hasn't made his season debut yet, but is listed as questionable for the game.

.@memgrizz injury report, April 21 at @LAClippers:



QUESTIONABLE

Dillon Brooks — LT thigh soreness

Jaren Jackson Jr. — LT knee meniscus surgery recovery



OUT

Jonas Valančiūnas — NBA concussion protocol — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 21, 2021

LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers

The LA Clippers suffered a huge blow when their star forward Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for at least a week. He is managing soreness in his right foot and will be re-evaluated in seven days.

The Clippers, in this season's latest injury blow to a star player, just announced that Kawhi Leonard has been managing right foot soreness and will be re-evaluated next week. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 20, 2021

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka continue to be listed out. Beverley will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks as he underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand. Ibaka remains sidelined for the 21st straight game as he completes rehab from a back injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Facing injuries to several players, the Memphis Grizzlies lineup will look a lot different. Ja Morant will start as the point guard, with Grayson Allen joining him in the backcourt, replacing Dillon Brooks.

De'Anthony Melton will be the small forward and Kyle Anderson will return to his power forward position for the team. Finally, the starting center will be Brandon Clarke as Jonas Valanciunas is out for the game.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have a crippled lineup themselves. Reggie Jackson has been playing the starting point guard role every time Patrick Beverley gets hurt. Terrance Mann will sub-in for Kawhi Leonard as the small forward. Paul George continues to drop big numbers as the LA Clippers' shooting guard. Meanwhile, Marcus Morris Sr. will see starting action as the power forward, with Ivica Zubac keeping his center role. Zubac has done an incredible job filling in for Serge Ibaka.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - De'Anthony Melton | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Brandon Clarke.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Terrance Mann | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

