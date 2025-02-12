  • home icon
  Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 12, 2025 12:47 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will square off vs. the Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies will continue to be on the road when they take on Tyronn Lue and the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Taylor Jenkins' troops are fresh off a narrow win in the desert, taking down the Phoenix Suns 119-112 to spoil Kevin Durant's 30,000 points party.

The Grizzlies are currently No. 2 in the West with a 36-17 record and have won five of their last six games, with their only loss coming against the top-seeded OKC Thunder.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are fresh off an easy win against the Utah Jazz, which was a much-needed victory after three consecutive losses. Not even having Kawhi Leonard ramping up his minutes has been enough to help.

They're 29-23 for the season and No. 6 in the West, but they could be dangerous in any seven-game series if they stay healthy.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Injury reports

Grizzlies injury report for Feb. 12

The Grizzlies will be mostly healthy for this game, at least when it comes to key players.

The only names on the injury report are Marvin Bagley III, who's still dealing with a knee injury; Cam Spencer, who's out with an injured thumb; and Johnny Davis, who's unavailable for undisclosed reasons.

Clippers injury report for Feb. 12

Likewise, the Clippers are almost at full strength ahead of this matchup, with the only absences being their two most recent additions.

Ben Simmons won't be available as he returns to conditioning, and Drew Eubanks is dealing with an ankle injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups and depth charts

Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Position1st2nd3rd
PGJa MorantLuke KennardScottie Pippen Jr.
SGDesmond BaneLuke KennardJaylen Wells
SFJaylen WellsVince Williams JrGG Jackson
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Santi AldamaGG Jackson
CZach EdeyBrandon ClarkeJay Huff

Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position1st2nd3rd
PGJames HardenBen SimmonsKris Dunn
SGNorman PowellKris DunnBogdan Bogdanovic
SFKawhi LeonardBogdan BogdanovicAmir Coffey
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Amir CoffeyNicolas Batum
CIvica ZubacNicolas BatumDrew Eubanks

Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers?

The Western Conference matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers will take place on Wednesday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The game will tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be livestreamed on fuboTV and the NBA League Pass app. Home fans can also watch at KTLA, and away fans can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis.

