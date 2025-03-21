Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Friday. This will be the third and final meeting between these two teams this season. Thus far, the Clippers are 2-0 in the season series.

Ad

The Grizzlies (43-27) are fifth in the Western Conference standings. They are out to bounce back from two consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Clippers (39-30) are in seventh place in the West. They are looking to extend their win streak to five.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Injury report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Ja Morant (shoulder), Brandon Clarke (knee), Lamar Stevens (shoulder) and Zyon Pullin (knee) won't be suiting up against the Clippers on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers injury report

Jordan Miller (hip) will be sidelined in the showdown against the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. Desmond Bane John Konchar Cam Spencer Jaylen Wells Vince Williams Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Marvin Bagley III Zach Edey Jay Huff



Ad

LA Clippers

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit James Harden Ben Simmons Patty Mills Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Norman Powell Amir Coffey

Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Kobe Brown Ivica Zubac Nicolas Batum Drew Eubanks

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Key matchups

Desmond Bane vs James Harden

Now in his fifth year with the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane remains a potent perimeter threat who contributes hustle and playmaking as well. This season, Bane is averaging 19.1 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the field (39.1% from beyond the arc), along with 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Harden, of course, recently played in his 11th All-Star Game. The former MVP is putting up 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per outing.

Ad

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs Kawhi Leonard

The Grizzlies have plenty of size in their starting five, which features Jaren Jackson Jr. at power forward. A former Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson is averaging 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game in addition to his 22.4 ppg.

Kawhi Leonard, of course, is a proficient matchup nightmare who can make bigger defenders uncomfortable out on the perimeter. In just 26 games played this season, Leonard is putting up 19.6 points per game on 47.6% shooting.

Ad

Zach Edey vs Ivica Zubac

Both starting centers are traditional centers who do their damage in the shaded lane. Zach Edey and Ivica Zubac can both control the pace and the defensive tone of their respective teams, which is why their matchup is crucial as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback