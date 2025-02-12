Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their five-game road trip on Wednesday against the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. The Grizzlies are coming off a win over the Phoenix Suns, while the Clippers are looking to finish their four-game homestand strong.

Tonight's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Clippers beat the Grizzlies 114-110 on Dec. 23, which was their fourth straight against Memphis. The Grizzlies have not defeated the Clippers since Nov. 12, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena.

Norman Powell was fantastic in their first matchup, scoring 29 points with three rebounds and two steals, while Ivica Zubac had 20 points, 19 rebounds and four steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points for the Grizzlies, with Ja Morant providing 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Game Details and Odds

The Grizzlies-Clippers game is scheduled to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California at 10:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Memphis and KTLA in Los Angeles.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+160) vs. Clippers (-191)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-110) vs. Clippers -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o237.5 (-110) vs. Clippers u237.5 (-108)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups against the LA Clippers.

The Grizzlies have a record of 8-10 this season when they are the underdogs.

The Clippers are 20-7 if they are listed as the favorites to win.

Memphis is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The Clippers are 1-4 against the spread in their past five contests.

The total has gone OVER 10 times in Memphis' last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER just once in the Clippers' past six contests.

Player Props

Ja Morant has an over/under of 21.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on Morant to go OVER (-105) against the LA Clippers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to go UNDER (-122) 22.5 points via FanDuel. Expect JJJ to go OVER (-104) and score at least 23 points.

Norman Powell has an over/under of 22.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on Powell to go OVER (-141) against the Memphis Grizzlies.

James Harden is favored to go UNDER (-143) 22.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Harden to hit the mark and score 22 points or less.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction

The LA Clippers are favored to beat the Memphis Grizzlies at home despite the way Ja Morant and company are playing. The Clippers are rested since they are not playing the second game of a back-to-back like Memphis. Watch out for the injury reports since the Grizzlies could rest some of their players.

The prediction is a win for the Clippers, with the Grizzlies covering the spread and the total going OVER 237.5 points.

