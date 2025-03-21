Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. The Grizzlies are fifth in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are two places below in seventh.

They have met 110 times in the regular season, with the Clippers holding a 59-51 advantage. This will be their third matchup of the season with the Clippers holding a 2-0 advantage. Their last encounter was on Feb. 12, when the Clippers won 128-114 at Intuit Dome, Inglewood.

The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard recorded a game-high 25 points, alongside five rebounds and four assists. The Grizzlies' Desmond Bane added 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Friday at Intuit Dome. Fans can watch it on TV via NBA TV, FDSSC and FDSSE. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+225) vs Clippers (-275)

Spread: Grizzlies (+6.5) vs Grizzlies (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o231.0) vs Clippers -110 (u231.0)

Memphis (43-27) enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak. Its last game was the 115-99 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. In the absence of Ja Morant, who is suffering from a hamstring injury, Bane recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers (39-30) come into this game on the back of a four-game winning run. They have lost once, 127-120 against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11, in their last eight games.

LA's last game was a 132-119 home win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard recorded 33 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers betting props

Desmond Bane's point total is set at 19.8, which is close to his season average of 19.1 points. He has averaged 23.2 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet here is the over.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard's point total is 24.2, which is above his points average for the season of 19.6 points. He has averaged 23.9 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is to take the under.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers are the oddsmakers' favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 73.5%, while the Grizzlies have a projected win probability of 30.8%.

