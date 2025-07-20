Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 20

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 20, 2025 06:55 GMT
The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers matchup is one of three NBA Summer League games scheduled on Sunday. This will be a showdown between two teams that are far apart in the team standings.

On the one hand, the Grizzlies have won just one of their four Summer League games thus far. Memphis, which on a two-game skid, has struggled on both ends of the floor: They are 19th in limiting opponents' points per game and 22nd in points scored per outing.

While the Clippers have endured their own struggles on the offensive end (ranking 17th in field goal shooting and 23rd in points per night), they have pulled off a 3-1 record thanks to their defense. They are the best Summer League team in limiting points scored by their opponents, and they also happen to be eighth in rebounding.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers game details and odds

The game between the Grizzlies and the Clippers is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or NBA League Pass.

Odds: Grizzlies (+1.5) vs Clippers (-1.5)

Editor's note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers preview

This past Thursday, the Grizzlies lost 92-88 to the Atlanta Hawks. In this close encounter, Memphis was limited to 30.6% shooting from beyond the arc, and they also missed seven of their 16 free throws. Javon Small had 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists in this game while Cam Spencer added 16 points and four boards.

On that same day, the Clippers suffered their first Summer League defeat in Las Vegas this year after falling 81-76 to the Denver Nuggets. Though LA bounced back from a sluggish start and eventually held Denver to 11 points in the fourth quarter, they were outrebounded 47-36. Jordan Miller went off for a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Summer League roster

Memphis Grizzlies

PlayerPOS
Armando BacotCenter
Jaylen WellsGuard-Forward
Ace Baldwin Jr.Guard
Zyon PullinGuard
Tyler BurtonGuard-Forward
Phlandrous Fleming Jr.Guard
Bo MontgomeryGuard
Nate HintonGuard-Forward
Javon SmallGuard
Efton Reid IIICenter
Ante BrzovichCenter
Jahmai MashackGuard
Jeremy JonesGuard-Forward
Cedric CowardGuard-Forward
Cam SpencerGuard
Will MagnayCenter
Lawson LoveringCenter
GG JacksonForward-Center
Aaron EstradaGuard
Alex ReeseForward
LA Clippers

PlayerPOS
Kobe SandersGuard
Trentyn FlowersForward
Jordan MillerForward
Cam ChristieGuard
Yanic Konan NiederhauserCenter
Kobe BrownForward
Patrick Baldwin Jr.Forward
Zavier SimpsonGuard
John PoulakidasGuard
Izaiah BrockingtonGuard
Juwan GaryForward
Jahmyl TelfortForward
Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are favored to win over the Grizzlies on Sunday, thanks in large part to their impressive ability to limit their opponents' production.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
