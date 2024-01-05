The LA Lakers are struggling amid reports of disconnect between head coach Darvin Ham and his players. In the midst of this reported turmoil, they will host the belligerent Memphis Grizzlies, who now have Ja Morant back following his 25-game suspension.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have slipped up in their last 12 games, and are 3-9 since winning the IST. Injuries and inconsistency have marred their progress, and following their blowout loss to the Miami Heat, the Purple and Gold have slipped below .500. Although, they will want to draw inspiration from the fact that beat Grizzlies earlier in the season.

The two sides last met during the IST, where the Lakers beat Memphis 134-107. D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura put up 24 and 23 points respectively as LeBron James and Anthony Davis had forgettable outings.

However, the upcoming Friday home stand will see both Russell and Hachimura miss out due to injuries. With the guard suffering from a tailbone contusion, Austin Reaves is expected to play point, while Hachimura's calf strain has already ruled him out of the matchup.

Despite their injuries, LA come into the contest with a healthy head-to-head record against the Grizzlies. LA are 64-39 in their 103 regular season games against the visitors.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date and time: January 5, 2023 | 10 pm ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Preview

The Grizzlies have been up and down ever since Morant's arrival. After his epic showing against the San Antonio Spurs, they were humbled by the New Toronto Raptors. Despite reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. and seasoned veteran Marcus Smart in the mix, their defense has been lackluster — an area where the Lakers can cash in.

But that's easier said than done as the hosts themselves are struggling with offensive contributions outside of James and Davis. Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish have blown hot and cold and had below-par outings against the Heat. All's not lost though as this homestand needs them to win one game to get back to momentum.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Predicted starting lineups

LA's injury report remains pretty much the same as their last game. James (left peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable, while Russell (tailbone contusion) is a doubtful starter. Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) and Hachimura (left calf strain) will be sidelined. Davis (left ankle sprain) is probable.

The contest might see a change in the lineup again. Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis are expected to be the starting five for LA.

Williams Jr. (left foot soreness) is questionable for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams (right knee surgery), Brandon Clarke (left Achilles), and Derrick Rose (left hamstring strain) are ruled out. Expect the same starters as their last game against the Toronto Raptors. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, and Xavier Tillman are the likely starters.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

Spread: Grizzlies (+4.5) vs Lakers (-4.5)

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+160) vs Lakers (-192)

Total (o/u): 227

Player props: Davis has been the best bet for LA and heads into this matchup with an o/u of 27.5/29.5 (-118 over and -115 under). James is up next with a 26.5 o/u (-113 over and -110 under). For the Grizzlies, Morant is 26.5 and -115/-113.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Prediction

Despite their stuttering and sputtering offense, LA is still a better unit defensively and that puts them at an advantage against the Grizzlies. Should Davis continue his dominance on both ends of the floor, this one will likely go to the Lakers.