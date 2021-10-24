Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit Staples Center to take on the LA Lakers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Grizzlies have gotten off to a solid start this NBA season. They won their first two games convincingly. Memphis beat the LA Clippers 120-114 in their previous outing. All five starters scored more than 15 points to round off a brilliant team effort. Ja Morant impressed the most, scoring 28 points and dishing out eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been highly disappointing so far. They lost their second straight home game to the Phoenix Suns in their previous outing. LA was down by 32 points at one stage in their 115-105 loss. LeBron James was the only player to find some rhythm as he scored 25 points on the night.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks is the only player listed on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report. He is sidelined because of a broken left hand and will likely be out until November.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Broken left hand

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers will be without four players for Sunday's contest. Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery), Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb surgery), Kendrick Nunn (knee) and Wayne Ellington (Grade I hamstring injury) have all endured long-term injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Ankle surgery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Thumb surgery Wayne Ellington Out Grade I hamstring injury Kendrick Nunn Out Knee injury

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they have in their last two appearances.

Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton will likely start as guards, while Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

The LA Lakers have been finding it difficult to find their on-court chemistry, making it unlikely for them to shuffle their starting lineup at this stage.

Russell Westbrook and Kent Bazemore will likely retain their places on the backcourt, while LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Malik Monk, Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

