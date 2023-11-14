Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

The LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off on Tuesday for the first time in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Both are in the West Group A in the said competition along with the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers are on a three-game winning run and will be looking to extend their streak against the Grizzlies. LeBron James is questionable heading into tonight’s matchup due to a bruised left calf.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are coming off a morale-boosting win over the embattled LA Clippers. Memphis’ victory on Sunday raised its record to 2-8 behind Desmond Bane’s 27 points and Marcus Smart’s steady leadership.

Tuesday night will mark the first time the Lakers and the Grizzlies will square off since their testy playoff series last season. LeBron James and the Tinseltown squad eliminated the higher-seeded Memphis team in six games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Preview, betting tips and prediction:

Game details

Teams: Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) vs. LA Lakers (5-5)

Date and Time: November 14, 2023 | 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Game preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the worst teams in the NBA in offense. They are ranked 29th in offensive rating and 27th in points per game. Desmond Bane is their brightest spot on that end, but even he is struggling.

Memphis’ defense leaves much to be desired as well. They are 14th in defensive rating despite the presence of Jaren Jackson Jr., the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. Marcus Smart is also on the roster, the winner of the said award before his teammate won it. The Grizzlies have to step up on both ends of the floor to win.

The Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers in LeBron James’ first missed game of the season. Anthony Davis carried the cudgels, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The supporting cast will have to do more, particularly if the four-time MVP remains out.

Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish will have to continue contributing to help AD carry the team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Predicted starting lineups

Lakers coach Darvin Ham could continue using the same starting unit that opened the Blazers game without “King James.” Russell, Hachimura, Davis, Reddish and Taurean Prince could be on the floor for tip-off.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Bismack Biyombo, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane and Jacob Gilyard could start for coach Taylor Jenkins’ Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

The line for Bane’s over/under points prop is 26.5, which should be in his alley as he is averaging a team-best 26.5 points per game. Going over is -106, while choosing under is -110.

The line for Anthony Davis’ rebounding props is 13.5. AD is averaging 12.0 RPG this season. Going over is +105, while choosing under is -125.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Prediction

The Grizzlies (+184) have a +5.5 odds against the LA Lakers (-220). Memphis’ two wins this season have come from the road. They just beat the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Beating the Lakers, though, and covering the spread might be too tall of an order.

Even without LeBron James, the Lakers have enough depth and talent to continue their winning streak and beat the Grizzlies’ spread.