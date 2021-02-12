Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers' mean defense will be looking to put on another strong display when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies arrive at the Staples Center on Friday evening.

Led by LeBron James, the LA Lakers were able to come through three overtime games with three wins and continue to fight to retake their lead atop the Western Conference. Against Charlotte on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies were able to stop a losing run that had seen them drop outside the playoff positions.

The Memphis Grizzlies will need another strong performance from all of their starters as the LA Lakers deep roster look to claim their ninth home win this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 13th, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies' young star Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies arrested a four-game losing streak on Wednesday when they comfortably overcame the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to their losses, the Grizzlies were one of the league's in-form sides and will now be further boosted by Ja Morant's return.

The young talent surrounding Ja Morant still have a lot to learn but are progressing in the right direction. The Grizzlies look like an outside bet to push for a playoff berth, especially with their young guard Morant back.

Recent losses have been due to fourth-quarter collapses and their extensive injury list. However, having seven players score double-digit points on Wednesday was a welcome return to form.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Though his scoring has decreased since returning from injury, Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is showing he has what it takes to be the franchise's leader for the future. After winning the Rookie of the Year accolade last season, Morant has upped his game and is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 1.1 steals.

While his shooting accuracy has slipped, Morant has become the player to target for opposition defenses, showing how much he means to the Memphis Grizzlies offense. The Grizzlies need to find a way to counter their opponent's defensive strategies to get the ball to Morant's hands in better positions.

ASSIST of the Night: February 10th



👉 Ja Morant of the @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/0DuSEtVnjn — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 11, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Desmond Bane, F Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

LA Lakers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers celebrate vs. OKC.

The LA Lakers' overtime win against OKC on Wednesday night was the first time since the 1991-92 season that the franchise had played in three consecutive overtime games. Consistent as ever, the reigning champions came away with three wins to extend their winning run to six and are one game behind the Utah Jazz atop the West.

Anthony Davis missed the LA Lakers' last two fixtures through an Achilles injury, and his absence was felt on both ends of the floor. Fans will be hoping that the forward is able to return on Friday night, as the Lakers almost succumbed to the young Thunder side twice this week.

Key Player - LeBron James

The only player to have not missed a game for the LA Lakers is LeBron James. The King continues to show why he is one of the greatest ever to play the game, as even at the age of 36, he has played 40-plus minutes in each of the Lakers' overtime wins.

In their recent run of wins, LeBron has secured two triple-doubles and averaged 25.8 points.

𝙽𝚊𝚖𝚎: LeBron James 😎

𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚗𝚊𝚖𝚎: King James 👑

𝙰𝚕𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚗𝚊𝚖𝚎: Clutch James 👀@KingJames has now led the Lakers to 3 back-to-back OT wins 🤯#OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/IfBGw8s2uF — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) February 11, 2021

The LA Lakers would undoubtedly not be where they are without James' leadership. LeBron is continuing to adapt his game, shooting at almost 40% from downtown, and is the new favorite to win MVP after his recent performances.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G Dennis Schroder, F Kyle Kuzma, F LeBron James, C Marc Gasol

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction

The young Memphis Grizzlies have shown their grittiness this season and will prove to be another tough opponent for the LA Lakers to overcome. In the previous matchup between the two sides, the Lakers were held to 108 points, although Ja Morant was unavailable for the Grizzlies due to injury.

Should Anthony Davis remain sidelined in this fixture, the Memphis Grizzlies will feel they have a chance, though the Lakers will likely prove to be too strong.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers?

For those watching in America, Friday night's matchup will be shown nationally on ESPN and locally on FoxSports SouthEast and Spectrum Sportsnet. Fans can also stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.