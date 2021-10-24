Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will continue their home stand in the 2021-22 NBA when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center on Sunday.

The Lakers are winless this season, coming off a 115-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns in their last game. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a 120-114 win against the LA Clippers. They will face now face the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Sunday, October 24th, 2021; 6:30 PM PT (Monday, October 25th, 2021; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Steven Adams battles with Paul George and Ivica Zubac to secure a rebound.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a strong start to their 2021-22 campaign. Coming off a win against the LA Clippers on October 23rd, the Grizzlies have improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Grizzlies roster features a solid starting lineup. With an explosive All-Star-caliber point guard in Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are also enjoying the minutes by De'Anthony Melton as a shooting guard to round out their backcourt.

With a solid pairing of Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt, the Grizzlies also have a solid inside-outside presence, with Jackson assuming the role of a reliable stretch 4.

NBA @NBA Jaren Jackson Jr. seals the win for the @memgrizz Jaren Jackson Jr. seals the win for the @memgrizz 🔥 https://t.co/WEK4BQgFwD

While the Grizzlies failed to make the playoffs last season, the improvement in the squad's chemistry holds a lot of promise. Despite many players still missing from their lineup, the Grizzlies look like a formidable side heading into their game on Sunday.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant attempts to drive to the basket against the Chicago Bulls.

Ja Morant is the face of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise. An uber-athletic point guard, Morant is known for attempting some of the most daring highlight plays, making him an exciting spectacle for fans of the sport.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport JA MORANT ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯 JA MORANT ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯 https://t.co/xHoLc5r1EZ

Still only 22, Morant has become the leader of the Grizzlies franchise. Known for his trash talk and aggression, alongside his athleticism, Ja Morant closely embodies the grit-and-grind mentality of the Grizzlies.

Heading into this matchup against the Lakers, Morant's ability to mobilize the Grizzlies' perimeter shooting will be key. While Adams and Jackson Jr. will play a role in securing rebounds, the poor interior defense of the Lakers also presents options to slash and finish at the rim.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

LA Lakers Preview

Carmelo Anthony fights to take the ball from Mikal Bridges in the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game.

After a blowout loss against the Phoenix Suns, the LA Lakers continued their losing streak dating back to the 2021 NBA playoffs.

With a whole new team, the Lakers were expected to face chemistry and communication issues early in the season. However, the eye test shows that the Lakers' problems may be a little bigger than anticipated.

While the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook has struggled to perform as a unit, the Lakers' bench contribution has also dwindled.

Keeping in mind the injuries on the roster, the Lakers find themselves in similar waters to last season. With many key players in their usual rotation ruled out due to injury, the Lakers continue to face issues in functioning effectively.

With defensive rotations being a problem and growing frustrations with offensive sets, the LA Lakers' system is yet to hit full flow with a new-look roster.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook in the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game

The LA Lakers will need Russell Westbrook to step up soon. The acquisition of the superstar made the side an instant favorite to win the championship. Westbrook, though, has struggled to establish his footing in the team's offense.

While sharing floor general duties with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook has dished out underwhelming performances. While his approach to the game against Phoenix showed flashes of the playing style he is renowned for, the end result was less than satisfactory.

Nevertheless, Westbrook remains one of the most explosive players of all time. With his athletic prowess, Westbrook is a walking triple-double machine. Although he may not be able to replicate his usage rate from the previous season, Westbrook could distribute to some of the best finishers in the game.

The Lakers need Westbrook to find his groove with the side as soon as possible. Taking the playmaking duties off LeBron James will be key to managing the legend's workload if the Lakers want to go all the way this season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - DeAndre Jordan.

Grizzlies vs Lakers Match Prediction

Although the Lakers are in a bit of a slump, they are the favorites to win this game against the Grizzlies.

It is difficult to count the number of talented veterans and former champions in the LA Lakers' lineup. Additionally, with Memphis playing the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back, the exhausted Grizzlies team might face fatigue issues.

Home-court advantage means very little to the LA Lakers, as they tend to perform slightly worse at home. But the Grizzlies' exhaustion might just give the Lakers a little advantage in this matchup on Sunday.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Lakers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers game will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. For fans without access to these options, the game will also be available on radio in Los Angeles on ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S).

