Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th February 2020

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers will be looking to pick up a much-needed win against the Grizzlies

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Monday, 24th February 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Result

Memphis Grizzlies (28-28): 105-117 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers (21st February)

LA Clippers (37-19): 103-112 defeat to the Sacramento Kings (22nd February)

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies entered All-Star Weekend following a sequence of eight wins in 10 games. Memphis currently occupy the final Western Conference playoff spot but they have suffered defeats to the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers since returning from the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies were defensively poor in both games and are giving up 114.8 points per contest (8th worst in the NBA). With that said, they have been competitive on the road (12-15) and picked up a huge 140-114 win over the Clippers back in early January.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant is the frontrunner to be named Rookie of the Year

Ja Morant struggled against the Lakers as he shot 5-for-14 from the field while also turning the ball over five times. However, the 20-year-old remains the overwhelming favorite to be named Rookie of the Year and enters the game with season averages of 17.6 points and 6.9 assists.

Grizzlies Predicted Lineup:

Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr, Jonas Valanciunas, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks

LA Clippers Preview

Following an inconsistent season, the LA Clippers were expected to surge following the All-Star break, but Doc Rivers' side fell to a 103-112 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The surprise loss marked LA's fourth defeat in five games - and they could now face a fight to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

While the Clippers rank fifth in points per game (115.9), they managed just 20 points in the final quarter against the Kings, and Paul George is proving to be a huge miss. Reggie Jackson also failed to make an impact on his debut and the Clippers are suddenly facing a must-win game against the Grizzlies as they attempt to halt their recent slide.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been among the NBA's most influential players this season

While the Clippers were lackluster during their latest defeat to Sacramento, Kawhi Leonard once again performed well. Leonard finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists - and the 28-year-old has averaged just shy of 30 points over his past five appearances.

Clippers Predicted Lineup:

Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, Kawhi Leonard, Landry Shamet, Reggie Jackson

Grizzlies vs Clippers Match Prediction

Both teams will be desperate to pick up a win following disappointing weekend defeats. The Clippers have been among the best teams at home this season (22-6), and Doc Rivers' side should be able to get back to winning ways at Staples Center.

Where to Watch Grizzlies vs Clippers?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.