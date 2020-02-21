Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 21st February 2020

The Lakers are relying on chemistry rather than stacking individual talent.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Friday, 21 February 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Results

Memphis Grizzlies (28-27): 125-129 loss to Sacramento Kings (20 February, Thursday)

Los Angeles Lakers (41-12): 120-116 win over Denver Nuggets (12 February, Wednesday)

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The end of the All-Star break finds the Memphis Grizzlies amidst a grueling four-game road-trip, which they tipped off by dropping one against Sacramento. On the second night of a back-to-back, the young Memphis side will face off against the surging Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies are hanging by a thread for playoff seeding, with their 28-27 (0.509) win-loss record down at the 8th spot. They cannot afford to lose games in bulk as the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs are hot on their tails.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Morant is the leading contender for the ROY honors.

While leading the rookies in scoring, Ja Morant is also leading his team with an efficient 17.7 points per game this year so far. The 20-year-old point guard out of Murray State is shooting almost 50% from the field, and also recording 7.1 assists and 1 steal per contest.

His explosive athleticism and sky-high basketball IQ is unique for a youngster leading a franchise in his very first year in the league. And to many, Morant's style of play resonates with young Russell Westbrook.

Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Unlike their fellow team in LA, the Los Angeles Lakers are opting to ride with team chemistry built over time, rather than incorporating more moving pieces into the rotation. With 29 games left, the purple-and-gold are leading the West with an imposing 41-12 (0.774) record.

Moreover, this team has learned to win in situations when their stars aren't shining bright, a quality that becomes crucial come playoff time. Leading the NBA in field-goal percentage (49%) and blocks per game (6.8), this roster is hardwired to play with high intensity on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron now has a record 16 consecutive All-Star selections.

At 35 years of age, LeBron James is still leading a title-contending unit with the aggression of a rookie. The kid from Akron is putting together all-round numbers like 25 points, 7.8 boards and 10.8 assists per matchup this season, and letting us know that he can do it all.

Acting as the running the point for a talented Lakers lineup, James has made sure to make the right play on every possession. Unlike last year, he has led this team with class and poise this season, and the best is yet to come.

Lakers Predicted Lineup

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, JaVale McGee

Grizzlies vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Lakers would be all about building coordination in these last few games, and the Grizzlies are coming off a loss from the previous night. If Coach Frank Vogel decides to take his foot off the gas on defense, this might turn into an interesting bout. Otherwise, Memphis' young core is in for a hard night in LA.

Where to Watch Grizzlies vs Lakers?

This clash will be nationally televised on ABC from 10:30 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.