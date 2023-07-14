Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On July 14, the 2-1 Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the 1-2 Memphis Grizzlies in Summer League. After suffering a defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in their last game, the Lakers will be looking to get themselves back in the win column. While the Grizzlies will be hoping to end their Summer League run with a .500 record.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Jake LaRavia will be potent threats for the Grizzlies, while Memphis will need to be wary of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie - who have both enjoyed a solid tournament in Las Vegas.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Timberwolves: Prediction
Max Christie has looked unstoppable on the offensive end, while Hood-Schifino is living up to his billing as a top-20 draft pick. The Lakers were also very close to getting a win over the Celtics, which would have kept them as one of the only undefeated teams in the tournament.
Conversely, Memphis doesn't have someone at the level of Christie on their roster. Yet, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been incredibly versatile in how he's gone about making an impact on offense along with being a solid presence on defense, especially the defensive glass.
The Lakers are probably too much of a top-heavy team for the Grizzlies to contain. As such, the Purple and Gold are likely to win their game against Memphis, although it should be a tight one.
Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Roster
Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Roster
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Lakers (-145), Grizzlies (+125)
Spread: Lakers (-2.5), Grizzlies (+2.5)
Total: 186.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Players to watch
Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and D'Moi Hodge are all solid offensive options for the Lakers, capable of pushing the pace and scoring across all three levels. Hood-Schifino is also a reliable playmaker and play-initiator who will look to keep the Lakers' offense ticking over throughout the contest.
For Memphis, Kenneth Lofton Jr. is a weapon on both sides of the floor as a modern big man who can shoot threes, set screens, and defend the rim. Jake LaRavia and David Roddy will also be legitimate scoring threats, although LaRavia will want to improve on his 3-point shooting from Memphis last game, where he went 2-of-7 from deep.
