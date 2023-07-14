Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On July 14, the 2-1 Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the 1-2 Memphis Grizzlies in Summer League. After suffering a defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in their last game, the Lakers will be looking to get themselves back in the win column. While the Grizzlies will be hoping to end their Summer League run with a .500 record.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Jake LaRavia will be potent threats for the Grizzlies, while Memphis will need to be wary of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie - who have both enjoyed a solid tournament in Las Vegas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Timberwolves: Prediction

Max Christie has looked unstoppable on the offensive end, while Hood-Schifino is living up to his billing as a top-20 draft pick. The Lakers were also very close to getting a win over the Celtics, which would have kept them as one of the only undefeated teams in the tournament.

Conversely, Memphis doesn't have someone at the level of Christie on their roster. Yet, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been incredibly versatile in how he's gone about making an impact on offense along with being a solid presence on defense, especially the defensive glass.

The Lakers are probably too much of a top-heavy team for the Grizzlies to contain. As such, the Purple and Gold are likely to win their game against Memphis, although it should be a tight one.

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jacob Gilyard 0 G 5-9 160 lbs JUL 14, 1998 24 1 Richmond Signed On 09/23/22 Frankie Ferrari 2 G 6-1 188 lbs DEC 20, 1995 27 R San Francisco Jake LaRavia 3 F 6-7 235 lbs NOV 03, 2001 21 1 Wake Forest Draft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22 Timmy Allen 4 G-F 6-6 210 lbs JAN 09, 2000 23 R Texas Vince Williams Jr. 5 G-F 6-6 205 lbs AUG 30, 2000 22 1 Virginia Commonwealth #47 Pick In 2022 Draft Kenneth Lofton Jr. 6 F-C 6-8 275 lbs AUG 14, 2002 20 1 Louisiana Tech Signed On 07/01/22 Joel Ayayi 7 G 6-4 180 lbs MAR 05, 2000 23 1 Gonzaga Aminu Mohammed 8 G 6-5 210 lbs DEC 15, 2001 21 R Georgetown Nathan Hoover 10 G 6-4 185 lbs MAY 24, 1997 26 R Wofford Manny Bates 15 F-C 6-11 230 lbs MAR 14, 2000 23 R Butler Matthew Hurt 20 F-C 6-9 235 lbs APR 20, 2000 23 R Duke David Roddy 21 F 6-5 255 lbs MAR 27, 2001 22 1 Colorado State Draft Rights Traded From PHI On 06/24/22 Tariq Owens 41 F 6-10 205 lbs JUN 30, 1995 28 1 Texas Tech Tarik Biberovic 44 G-F 6-7 218 lbs JAN 28, 2001 22 R Fenerbahce #56 Pick In 2023 Draft GG Jackson II 45 F 6-9 215 lbs DEC 17, 2004 18 R South Carolina #45 Pick In 2023 Draft

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Roster

LAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Scotty Pippen Jr. 1 G 6-3 185 lbs NOV 10, 2000 22 R Vanderbilt Signed On 07/01/22 Max Christie 10 G 6-6 190 lbs FEB 10, 2003 20 R Michigan State #35 Pick In 2022 Draft Mason Jones 17 G 6-4 200 lbs JUL 21, 1998 24 2 Arkansas Cole Swider 21 F 6-9 220 lbs MAY 08, 1999 24 R Syracuse Signed On 07/01/22 Jay Huff 30 C 7-1 240 lbs AUG 25, 1997 25 1 Virginia Paris Bass 36 F 6-8 200 lbs AUG 29, 1995 27 1 Detroit Mercy Nate Pierre-Louis 38 G 6-4 205 lbs DEC 23, 1998 24 R Temple Shareef O'Neal 45 F 6-10 220 lbs JAN 11, 2000 23 R Louisiana State Javante McCoy 46 G 6-5 180 lbs JAN 24, 1998 25 R Boston University R.J. Cole 47 G 6-1 185 lbs AUG 24, 1999 23 R Connecticut Vitto Brown 48 F 6-8 237 lbs JUL 13, 1995 27 R Wisconsin Fabian White 49 F 6-8 230 lbs NOV 29, 1998 24 R Houston Sacha Killeya-Jones 50 C 6-11 220 lbs AUG 10, 1998 24 R Kentucky

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Lakers (-145), Grizzlies (+125)

Spread: Lakers (-2.5), Grizzlies (+2.5)

Total: 186.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Players to watch

Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and D'Moi Hodge are all solid offensive options for the Lakers, capable of pushing the pace and scoring across all three levels. Hood-Schifino is also a reliable playmaker and play-initiator who will look to keep the Lakers' offense ticking over throughout the contest.

For Memphis, Kenneth Lofton Jr. is a weapon on both sides of the floor as a modern big man who can shoot threes, set screens, and defend the rim. Jake LaRavia and David Roddy will also be legitimate scoring threats, although LaRavia will want to improve on his 3-point shooting from Memphis last game, where he went 2-of-7 from deep.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes