Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 10:34 GMT
2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Los Angeles Lakers, 2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

On July 14, the 2-1 Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the 1-2 Memphis Grizzlies in Summer League. After suffering a defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in their last game, the Lakers will be looking to get themselves back in the win column. While the Grizzlies will be hoping to end their Summer League run with a .500 record.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Jake LaRavia will be potent threats for the Grizzlies, while Memphis will need to be wary of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie - who have both enjoyed a solid tournament in Las Vegas.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Timberwolves: Prediction

Max Christie has looked unstoppable on the offensive end, while Hood-Schifino is living up to his billing as a top-20 draft pick. The Lakers were also very close to getting a win over the Celtics, which would have kept them as one of the only undefeated teams in the tournament.

Conversely, Memphis doesn't have someone at the level of Christie on their roster. Yet, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been incredibly versatile in how he's gone about making an impact on offense along with being a solid presence on defense, especially the defensive glass.

The Lakers are probably too much of a top-heavy team for the Grizzlies to contain. As such, the Purple and Gold are likely to win their game against Memphis, although it should be a tight one.

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jacob Gilyard0G5-9160 lbsJUL 14, 1998241RichmondSigned On 09/23/22
Frankie Ferrari2G6-1188 lbsDEC 20, 199527RSan Francisco
Jake LaRavia3F6-7235 lbsNOV 03, 2001211Wake ForestDraft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22
Timmy Allen4G-F6-6210 lbsJAN 09, 200023RTexas
Vince Williams Jr.5G-F6-6205 lbsAUG 30, 2000221Virginia Commonwealth#47 Pick In 2022 Draft
Kenneth Lofton Jr.6F-C6-8275 lbsAUG 14, 2002201Louisiana TechSigned On 07/01/22
Joel Ayayi7G6-4180 lbsMAR 05, 2000231Gonzaga
Aminu Mohammed8G6-5210 lbsDEC 15, 200121RGeorgetown
Nathan Hoover10G6-4185 lbsMAY 24, 199726RWofford
Manny Bates15F-C6-11230 lbsMAR 14, 200023RButler
Matthew Hurt20F-C6-9235 lbsAPR 20, 200023RDuke
David Roddy21F6-5255 lbsMAR 27, 2001221Colorado StateDraft Rights Traded From PHI On 06/24/22
Tariq Owens41F6-10205 lbsJUN 30, 1995281Texas Tech
Tarik Biberovic44G-F6-7218 lbsJAN 28, 200122RFenerbahce#56 Pick In 2023 Draft
GG Jackson II45F6-9215 lbsDEC 17, 200418RSouth Carolina#45 Pick In 2023 Draft

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Roster

LAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Scotty Pippen Jr.1G6-3185 lbsNOV 10, 200022RVanderbiltSigned On 07/01/22
Max Christie10G6-6190 lbsFEB 10, 200320RMichigan State#35 Pick In 2022 Draft
Mason Jones17G6-4200 lbsJUL 21, 1998242Arkansas
Cole Swider21F6-9220 lbsMAY 08, 199924RSyracuseSigned On 07/01/22
Jay Huff30C7-1240 lbsAUG 25, 1997251Virginia
Paris Bass36F6-8200 lbsAUG 29, 1995271Detroit Mercy
Nate Pierre-Louis38G6-4205 lbsDEC 23, 199824RTemple
Shareef O'Neal45F6-10220 lbsJAN 11, 200023RLouisiana State
Javante McCoy46G6-5180 lbsJAN 24, 199825RBoston University
R.J. Cole47G6-1185 lbsAUG 24, 199923RConnecticut
Vitto Brown48F6-8237 lbsJUL 13, 199527RWisconsin
Fabian White49F6-8230 lbsNOV 29, 199824RHouston
Sacha Killeya-Jones50C6-11220 lbsAUG 10, 199824RKentucky

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Lakers (-145), Grizzlies (+125)

Spread: Lakers (-2.5), Grizzlies (+2.5)

Total: 186.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Players to watch

Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and D'Moi Hodge are all solid offensive options for the Lakers, capable of pushing the pace and scoring across all three levels. Hood-Schifino is also a reliable playmaker and play-initiator who will look to keep the Lakers' offense ticking over throughout the contest.

For Memphis, Kenneth Lofton Jr. is a weapon on both sides of the floor as a modern big man who can shoot threes, set screens, and defend the rim. Jake LaRavia and David Roddy will also be legitimate scoring threats, although LaRavia will want to improve on his 3-point shooting from Memphis last game, where he went 2-of-7 from deep.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Quick Links

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...