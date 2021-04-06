Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to extend their two-game winning streak when they go head-to-head against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday. However, it isn't just the visitors who have been on a winning run in the last few weeks.

After a six-game slide, Jimmy Butler and company have secured four straight victories with an infusion of offense from their reserves.

The trio of Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Nemanja Bjelica have scored 38 and 33 points combined off the bench in their last two wins. Their efforts have resulted in the Miami Heat scoring 116 and 115 points versus the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

In a similar fashion, the Memphis Grizzlies have been empowered by their bench, which had at least three reserves scoring in double figures the last two games. They have relied on a balanced attack to take three of their last four games, with their opponents unsure of where the offense will come from.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts after his team defeated the New Orleans Pelicans

With their respective winning streaks on the line, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat will undoubtedly come out with guns blazing on Tuesday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Injury Update

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Justise Winslow, who is out with right quad soreness. This will be his fifth consecutive missed game while dealing with the injury.

De’Anthony Melton will also be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat. He is nursing a sore leg that he picked up during their game versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brandon Clarke was listed on the Grizzlies injury report as questionable. He has a sore calf that will be closely monitored during practice on Tuesday morning.

According to a report from Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Jaren Jackson will make his season debut before the end of April. The Memphis Grizzlies forward underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus prior to the season, and the timetable for his return is perhaps the best injury news the team has heard.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have activated most of their players from last week’s injury report.

Among those still on the list is KZ Okpala, who will remain on the league’s COVID-19 protocols until he is cleared. This will be the ninth straight contest that he will miss due to the protocols.

As in previous contests, Gabe Vincent has been listed as probable but will likely be available for the Grizzlies game. He has not missed an outing over the last few contests, despite showing up on the injury report time and time again.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will have Desmond Bane ready to handle most of the minutes at backup shooting guard, with Melton injured. Grayson Allen will remain as the starter at the two-guard.

Without Winslow (and if Clarke is unable to play against the Heat), Xavier Tillman and Killian Tillie will take over most of the minutes at power forward behind Kyle Anderson.

Miami Heat

Trevor Ariza and Nemanja Bjelica have taken up much of the minutes at power forward, with Precious Achiuwa receiving a bit of playing time as well.

Even if Okpala is available, it’s unlikely that he would be able to play more than spot-up minutes at forward.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies:

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Miami Heat:

Point Guard - Victor Oladipo l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

