Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the FTX Arena on Monday to take on the Miami Heat in a 2021-22 NBA season game.

The Grizzlies are on a four-game winning streak. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 in their previous outing. Desmond Bane scored 29 points, while five other players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort.

The Heat, on the other hand, are in a bit of a slump, having lost three of their last eight games. They are coming off a 102-124 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Max Strus was the lone bright spot for the team in that game as he tallied a team-high 25 points off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled Ja Morant (knee), Kyle Anderson (back) and Sam Merrill (ankle) out for Monday's game.

Brandon Clarke is listed as doubtful, while Ziaire Williams is questionable because of knee injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Clarke Doubtful Knee soreness Ziaire Williams Questionable Knee Soreness Ja Morant Out Knee sprain Kyle Anderson Out Back soreness Sam Merrill Out Ankle sprain

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will continue to be without Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) for Monday's game.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler (tail bone) is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Jimmy Butler Questionable Tail bone contusion Bam Adebayo Out Thumb; torn UCL Markieff Morris Out Neck; whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Knee injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane are expected to start as guards, while Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will complete the rest of the lineup.

De'Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman and John Konchar will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could make changes to their starting lineup for this game. If Jimmy Butler returns, he will likely replace Tyler Herro. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon are expected to start again.

Herro, Caleb Martin and Max Struss will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Dewayne Dedmon

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh