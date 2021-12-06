×
Create
Notifications

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat game
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat game
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the FTX Arena on Monday to take on the Miami Heat in a 2021-22 NBA season game.

The Grizzlies are on a four-game winning streak. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 in their previous outing. Desmond Bane scored 29 points, while five other players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort.

Bane was last night's @MichelobULTRA #GrizzPlayerOfTheGame https://t.co/9nOqb7tISi

The Heat, on the other hand, are in a bit of a slump, having lost three of their last eight games. They are coming off a 102-124 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Max Strus was the lone bright spot for the team in that game as he tallied a team-high 25 points off the bench.

short term memory. forgot about it already. https://t.co/6yCPMgnFop

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled Ja Morant (knee), Kyle Anderson (back) and Sam Merrill (ankle) out for Monday's game.

Brandon Clarke is listed as doubtful, while Ziaire Williams is questionable because of knee injuries.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Brandon Clarke

Doubtful

Knee soreness

Ziaire Williams

Questionable 

Knee Soreness

Ja Morant

Out 

Knee sprain

Kyle Anderson

Out 

Back soreness

Sam Merrill

Out

Ankle sprain

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will continue to be without Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) for Monday's game.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler (tail bone) is listed as questionable.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Jimmy Butler

Questionable

Tail bone contusion

Bam Adebayo

Out

Thumb; torn UCL

Markieff Morris

Out 

Neck; whiplash

Victor Oladipo

Out 

Knee injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane are expected to start as guards, while Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will complete the rest of the lineup.

De'Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman and John Konchar will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could make changes to their starting lineup for this game. If Jimmy Butler returns, he will likely replace Tyler Herro. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon are expected to start again.

Herro, Caleb Martin and Max Struss will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Miami Heat

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Dewayne Dedmon

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी