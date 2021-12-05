Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

As the Miami Heat gear up to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the ongoing NBA season lurches forward ever so slowly. With more than 15% of the season behind them, the Grizzlies stand fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 13-10. Their latest win against the Dallas Mavericks in Ja Morant's absence has helped them sit comfortably ahead of the LA Clippers, who are 12-12.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, hold a better record than the Memphis Grizzlies but stand 5th in the Eastern Conference. A win on Monday will help them push their record to 15-10.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, December 6th, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, December 7th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to face the Miami Heat without their main attacker, Ja Morant. Morant, who is currently averaging 24.1 points and 6.8 assists per game, has missed the last four games. A sprained left knee has left the Grizzlies point guard unavailable without a timeline.

Although the Grizzlies have won all four games without their top scorer, the team lacks offensive depth that could contribute against strong defensive teams. Dillion Brooks, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. remain the only players who will prove to be a threat to the Heat squad come Monday.

Key Player - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been phenomenal in Morant's absence. He has really stepped up as a reliable scorer, especially in the last three games where he has averaged 21.66 points per game. Furthermore, he has averaged 4 threes in the last three contests.

His best scoring spree of the season came on December 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a historic 73-point win, Jackson landed 6 of his 7 attempts from downtown, registering a total of 27 points. If he can produce a similar performance against the Miami Heat, then the Grizzlies are certainly in with a chance to win.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillion Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Miami Heat Preview

Like the Memphis Grizzlies, the Miami Heat have also played their last four games without their top scorer, Jimmy Butler. But unlike Memphis, 3 of these games have ended in a loss for them.

Before Butler was sidelined with a tailbone injury, the Heat played like a well-oiled machine and had a record of 13-7. According to CBS Sports, there is a chance that Jimmy may suit up on Monday.

Apart from the lack of two of their best scorers, Bam Adebayo is expected to remain out of action for six weeks, the Miami Heat still have a few elements that can prove to be advantageous for them. They are still a strong defensive unit and will prove to be a handful for the Memphis Grizzlies come December 6.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

With Butler and Adebayo expected to be sidelined, Tyler Herro is our pick as a key player for the upcoming game. Herro, who is now amongst the starting 5, has become a lethal scoring force in his third season.

He has crossed into the 20+ point territory and is averaging 21.2 points per game. He is also the second-best three-point shooter on the Heat squad with 2.8 threes per game.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Dewayne Dedmon.

Grizzlies vs Heat Match Prediction

The Grizzlies seem to be in their groove. Having a four-game winning streak is an undeniable morale booster and will allow them to play with confidence and without any fear.

Meanwhile, the Heat have fallen apart without their power duo. Their recent loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks will prove detrimental to their upcoming contest. We predict, therefore, that the Grizzlies will win Monday's matchup.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Heat?

Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports SE-MEM will be the official local broadcasters for the upcoming game between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies. Fans will also be able to watch the contest via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Prem Deshpande