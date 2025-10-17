Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 17, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Miami Heat to wrap up their preseason campaign on Friday, Oct. 17. Both squads have yet to register a win in this year's preseason. A win will serve as a momentum-booster ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season.

Ad

The Grizzlies lost to four Eastern Conference teams in the preseason, including the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and the Charlotte Hornets, all of which happened on their home floor.

Meanwhile, the Heat lost to the Orlando Magic twice, the Milwaukee Bucks, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Atlanta Hawks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game will happen at Miami's Kaseya Center and will tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Preseason Game Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+135) vs Heat (-190)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Grizzlies -115 (+4.5) vs Heat -115 (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -115 (o231.5) vs Heat -115 (u231.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Preseason Game Preview

Ja Morant (ankle) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) will again be game-time decisions for the Grizzlies against the Heat. Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke, and Zach Edey will be out for the game as they still recover from injuries.

Ad

The Grizzlies will again be led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 17 points in the last outing against the Charlotte Hornets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was the team's biggest offseason acquisition, will also see action in the preseason game.

On the other hand, the Heat will be without two guards as Kasparas Jakucionis is unlikely to play due to a hip injury, while Tyler Herro remains out due to an ankle injury.

Ad

Miami is expected to be bannered by Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Norman Powell, both of whom had 17 points in the previous game against the Hawks in an overtime loss. They will be backed up by Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Preseason Game Prediction

The Miami Heat are predicted to win the game as they showed solid depth and possess the home-court advantage against the Grizzlies. Expect the Heat to get solid outputs from their starters and some bench pieces as they look to build momentum entering the 2025-2026 regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.