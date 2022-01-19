Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, January 19th.

The Grizzlies have been in exceptional form this month. Although their 11-game win streak was snapped by the Dallas Mavericks, they returned to winning ways with a 119-106 win against the Chicago Bulls. With the win, they have improved to 31-15 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 114-121 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. Having lost their last two games, the Bucks will be keen to return to winning ways.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Desmond Bane has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have a few names in their injury report for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Two major additions to their injury report are Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson, who are out of this matchup. That's because they have been listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Killian Tillie will also be unavailable for the same reason, but is expected to clear quarantine in the next few days.

Due to long-term injuries, Dillon Brooks will be out of the rotation. Brooks has been out after sustaining an ankle sprain early this month. He is expected to remain out for a few more weeks.

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR



OUT

Kyle Anderson - Health and Safety Protocols

Desmond Bane - Health and Safety Protocols

Dillon Brooks - LT Ankle Sprain

Killian Tillie - Health and Safety Protocols @memgrizz status report, Jan. 19 at @Bucks OUTKyle Anderson - Health and Safety ProtocolsDesmond Bane - Health and Safety ProtocolsDillon Brooks - LT Ankle SprainKillian Tillie - Health and Safety Protocols .@memgrizz status report, Jan. 19 at @Bucks:OUTKyle Anderson - Health and Safety ProtocolsDesmond Bane - Health and Safety ProtocolsDillon Brooks - LT Ankle SprainKillian Tillie - Health and Safety Protocols

Player Name: Status: Reason: Desmond Bane Questionable Health and Safety Protocols Kyle Anderson Out Health and Safety Protocols Killian Tillie Out Health and Safety Protocols Dillon Brooks Out Ankle

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Jrue Holiday celebrates a tough basket.

The Milwaukee Bucks have two players in their injury report for their home game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Jrue Holiday remains in their injury report, but his status has been listed as questionable after he experienced some ankle soreness. Holiday was absent in the previous game for Milwaukee as well.

Meanwhile, Brook Lopez will be out of the rotation due to a long-term injury. He sustained a back injury early in the season. He has barely played for the team this season, and is expected to be out indefinitely.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks injury report for Wednesday night against the Grizzlies:



Questionable: Jrue Holiday (left ankle soreness)

OUT: Brook Lopez (back surgery) Bucks injury report for Wednesday night against the Grizzlies:Questionable: Jrue Holiday (left ankle soreness)OUT: Brook Lopez (back surgery)

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jrue Holiday Questionable Ankle Brook Lopez Out Back

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies players celebrate a play.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most exciting young teams this season. The up-and-coming team in the West has been led by a potential All-Star in Ja Morant.

Desmond Bane has complemented Morant in the frontcourt. However, in Bane's absence, the Grizzlies may look to play John Konchar in their starting rotation.

The frontcourt should feature Ziare Williams in the starting small forward role in place of Dillon Brooks. The rest of the frontcourt should remain unchanged, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams comprising the power forward and center positions, respectively.

Off the bench, Memphis have some extremely talented young pieces. Although Kyle Anderson's absence affects the bench rotation, the team will continue to rely on players such as Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke. Xavier Tillman could also see more minutes, given the team's depleted rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo dives to save the ball.

The Milwaukee Bucks could stick to their pretty well-established rotation. Although Jrue Holiday's absence affects their overall roster strength, George Hill has stepped up well into the starting point guard role. He completes the backcourt with Grayson Allen, who should start at shooting guard.

The frontcourt rotation will likely remain unchanged. The superstar duo of Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo should make up the starting forward rotation. Bobby Portis could join them in the frontcourt as the starting center.

Milwaukee have a lot of depth in their guard rotation off the bench. With the availability of players such as Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo, the Bucks enjoy a lot of freedom in terms of switching their guards.

They also have some reliable pieces for the frontcourt like Jordan Nwora. Although Sandro Mamukelashvili and Semi Ojelye didn't play the last game, they could see some minutes, given the size in Memphis' roster.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - John Konchar | F - Ziare Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Milwaukee Bucks

Also Read Article Continues below

G - George Hill | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Edited by Bhargav