Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 2, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Grizzlies previously defeated the Bucks 122-99 at home on Oct. 31.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Grizzlies-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Finserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, and locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Trending

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+150) vs Bucks (-160)

Spread: Grizzlies (+3.5) vs Bucks (-3.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o244.5) / -110 (u244.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are tied with the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings with a 32-16 record. They have won eight of their last 10 games and are coming off a 120-119 home victory against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Desmond Bane led their victory charge with his double-double performance of 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are No. 5 in the West with a 26-20 record and have won six of their last 10 outings. They are dealing with a two-game losing streak after suffering a 144-118 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led their losing effort with his double-double of 35 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and a block.

Memphis will be without Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince WIlliams Jr. for the upcoming matchup while Ja Morant is questionable to play. The Grizzlies will likely use a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson (PF) and Zach Edey (C).

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has Bobby Portis and Liam Robbins listed as out for the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as likely to play.

The Bucks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Jaren Jackson is expected to record under 30.5 points + rebounds in the contest. He is averaging 29.8 points this season and was limited to 13 points and five rebounds against the Bucks in their previous encounter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, could record over 14.5 rebounds. He is averaging 12.2 rebounds this season. Antetokounmpo has also recorded over the line just once in his last five games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Bucks are slightly favored to clinch victory at home on Sunday and bounce back to the winning track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback