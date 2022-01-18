Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will make the trip to the Fiserv Forum Arena for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The teams have met twice in the regular season so far and share one win apiece, which makes this encounter an interesting one to watch.

The Grizzlies come into the game after an impressive 119-106 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined to score 49 points to lead the way for the Grizzlies. It was a perfect bounce-back win, as they had lost their previous game to the Dallas Mavericks, which put an end to their 11 game winning streak. Memphis will be hoping to continue their brilliance this season by putting in another impressive performance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks come into this fixture after suffering a 121-114 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined to score 61 points, but that proved to fall short. The Bucks have now lost four of their last five games. They need to soon get back to being at their best if they are to finish in a solid position in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 19, 9:00 PM ET [Thursday, January 20, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2021-22 season. They proved their capabilities when they made it to the playoffs last term, but this season the team has exceeded expectations and is looking like one of the dark horses to come out of the stacked Western Conference. All the players on the team have played extremely well and this has helped them grab the third position in their conference.

The team proved their brilliance even in the absence of Ja Morant, as they went 10-2 during that period. Their winning streak of 11 wins was a franchise record and has helped them get a lot of praise from the NBA community.

The Grizzlies have performed great against the big teams. This game against the Bucks is also going to be an intense matchup, but the young team thrives under such circumstances. They will come into the game with hopes of grabbing another win and further solidifying their position in the West.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has elevated his game and is making a case to become one of the best point guards in the league. He is close to making his first All-Star appearance, courtesy of his stellar form this season.

The 22-year-old is extremely confident in his ability and does not back down from any challenge thrown at him. Going up against the Bucks, Ja will be looking to keep his run of good performances intact and lead the franchise to their thirty-second win of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Ziaire Williams, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of a rough patch as they have lost a lot of their recent games against opponents who are currently ranked lower than them.

Giannis has been putting up consistent performances, but nothing seems to be going well for them at the moment. They have not had a team performance and this seems to have disrupted their run of good form.

Their game against the Grizzlies is going to be an interesting fixture, as they have players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, who are capable of producing game-winning performances. However, the Bucks have the Greek Freak and players like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis, who are equally dangerous.

Having lost their last two games, the Bucks will be eager to get back to winning ways. They will come to all guns blazing and give it their best in this fixture at home.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokoump has had a great campaign so far. He is leading the race to be crowned the MVP and is putting up some big performances for the Bucks.

The two-time MVP scored 27 points in the Bucks' loss against the Hawks. However, he only shot 8-20 from the field, which is lower than his usually expected standards.

Giannis will be keen to lead his team back on track. For that to happen, he will have to put up a monster performance against a resilient Grizzlies side. Getting the better of them has not been easy for any team so far this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Grizzlies have both had a great campaign so far. Although both teams are in contrary situations with regards to their form, the Bucks look like a team who will take a win in this encounter. The defending champs have some of the best players on their roster.

No doubt the Grizzlies have been stellar, but going up against a team like Milwaukee is certainly tough. With the form Giannis is in, the Bucks would be the favorites to grab a win and put an end to their slump.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Grizzlies and the Bucks will locally be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

