Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 3, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies hope to pull off a second shocker on Wednesday when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks. In mid-February, Memphis’ decimated lineup stunned Milwaukee 113-110 behind unheralded players Ziaire Williams and GG Jackson. The Grizzlies are even more crippled in the rematch, as Williams joined others on the team’s disabled list.

The Bucks will be playing the rear end of a back-to-back set but are the healthier team. Giannis Antetokounmpo be pushing Milwaukee to a bounce-back win after the Washington Wizards embarrassed them less than 24 hours ago. Even if Damian Lillard continues to be in street clothes, the visitors will be heavily favored to tie the season series against Memphis.

The Grizzlies had another gritty showing on Monday when they edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a big game, but the team continues to get contributions across the roster. They host the Bucks with nothing to lose and hope to play spoilers with a stunning road win.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Fiserv Forum will host the showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks.

“WMLW The M” and Bally Sports SE-MEM will cover the game locally. Basketball fans outside of the said regions can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+625) vs. Bucks (-950)

Spread: Grizzlies (+13.0) vs. Bucks (-13.0)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o222.5 -110) vs. Bucks (u222.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impressive two-way impact against the Detroit Pistons was the biggest reason the Memphis Grizzlies won the game.

It remains to be seen if “JJJ” can sustain the same output versus Milwaukee’s frontline of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis coming off the bench. If Jackson can somehow re-do his performance, Memphis will have a good chance of pulling another upset.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been having Jekyll and Hyde transformations since last month.

Sometimes, they look unbeatable even against elite teams. On other occasions, they confusingly stink versus teams below their tier like the way they performed against the hapless Washington Wizards.

If Milwaukee overlooks Memphis and gives another lethargic output, they could get swept by the crippled Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Jaren Jackson Jr., PF - Santi Aldama, F - GG Jackson, SG - Luke Kennard and G - Scotty Pippen Jr. could start for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jackson loves to play against Milwaukee but could be taken out early if he struggles. Jake LaRavia could relieve him first. Jordan Godwin also has a shot of becoming the sixth man of the team if Pippen can’t handle the pressure.

SG - Malik Beasley, F - Jae Crowder, C - Brook Lopez, PG - Patrick Beverley and PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo will tip off for Doc Rivers' Milwaukee Bucks.

Crowder gets the nod to start if Doc Rivers holds out Khris Middleton. Bobby Portis might be the first to come in to take out Lopez. Pat Connaughton will also be a candidate for the sixth-man role if Beasley struggles.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a 33.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. “The Greek Freak” dropped 35 points on the Wizards less than 24 hours ago and should still be in that form. Memphis, meanwhile, has Jackson, but he's capable of lighting up the score sheet, particularly after a humiliating loss. He could easily top his points prop.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has a 23.5 over/under points prop in the rematch against Milwaukee. After exploding for 40 points against the hapless Pistons, the Bucks will not be so accommodating. “JJJ” will likely have a good game but not get over his points prop versus Milwaukee’s imposing frontline.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

GG Jackson trolled the Milwaukee Bucks in the Memphis Grizzlies’ previous win against the visitors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates still likely remember what the rising guard said in the last matchup. Milwaukee has a quick turnaround after losing to Washington but will likely vent its frustrations on the Grizzlies.

The Bucks could get the win, but the feisty Grizzlies could cover the +13.0 spread.