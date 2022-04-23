Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to extend their lead when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round matchup.

The Grizzlies stole Game 3 after coming back from two 25-point deficits to get a 104-95 win and take a 2-1 lead in the series. Desmond Bane led the side with 26 points and six rebounds, while Ja Morant posted a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Brandon Clarke added 20 points off the bench, providing a much-needed spark, with Jaren Jackson having a bad game.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell had 22 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, while Anthony Edwards provided 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. However, Karl-Anthony Towns had another horrible night with just eight points and five rebounds. For the second straight game, Towns had more fouls than made shots.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report for Game 4 against the Timberwolves. Killian Tillie and Santi Aldama are both listed as out, while Dillon Brooks is questionable due to left foot soreness.

Tillie is recovering from lower back surgery, while Aldama has a sore right knee.

Name Status Reason Santi Aldama Out Right Knee Soreness Dillon Brooks Questionable Left Foot Soreness Killian Tillie Out Lower Back Surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves have a clean bill of health against the Grizzlies for Game 4 at the Target Center. However, Minnesota needs Karl-Anthony Towns to take over the series and prove why he is an All-NBA center. Towns has been disappointing in the playoffs, especially in Games 2 and 3.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022

Teams Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies -150 Over 232.5 (-110) -3 (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves +130 Under 232.5 (-110) +3 (-110)

The Grizzlies are favored over the Timberwolves even though Game 4 is in Minnesota. Memphis has been solid in the first three games of the series. The young Grizzlies displayed what they are capable of in Game 3 by overcoming a 25-point deficit to win the game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

D'Angelo Russell shoots over Desmond Bane.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

1. The Grizzlies have won two straight games and are up 2-1 in the series.

2. Ja Morant is averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in three games of this series.

3. The Grizzlies have the second-best road record this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

1. Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his first playoff series.

2. The Timberwolves were 26-15 at home in the regular season.

3. The Timberwolves' last postseason win at home was on April 21, 2018 against the Houston Rockets.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

The Grizzlies could be without Dillon Brooks due to injury. If Brooks misses the game, Ziaire Williams will likely start. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will occupy the backcourt, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kyle Anderson will complete the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are expected to use their starting lineup from the past three games against the Grizzlies. Karl-Anthony Towns is the man in the middle alongside Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vandebilt in the frontcourt. D'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverly are the starting guards.

Betting Tips

1. The Grizzlies are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games against the Timberwolves.

2. The total has gone over six times in Minnesota's last nine games.

3. The total has gone under five times in the Grizzlies' last six games on the road.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

