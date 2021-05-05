Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Memphis Grizzlies will look to get out of their slump when they meet the surging Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday.

Although the two teams are headed in opposite directions, it’s the Minnesota Timberwolves who are looking like a playoff team right now; the Timberwolves are out of postseason reckoning, though, after going 20-45 record for the season. The Minnesota Timberwolves had won four consecutive games before losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 136-140 in overtime on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games, which includes three blowout losses. Ja Morant was ejected in their last game after scoring just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field in 38 minutes. Unless their star point guard bounces back from his third poor showing in four games, the Memphis Grizzlies could have a tough road to the upcoming postseason.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Update

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have just one name in their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been ruled out of the Minnesota Timberwolves game. That is being done for injury management purpose after the player recently returned from rehabilitation after surgery on his left knee.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two names in their injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies game.

Jarrett Culver is out for the remainder of the Timberwolves season, but Malik Beasley may not be https://t.co/cfKvRwxR5G pic.twitter.com/OGqhcR2dZQ — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) April 30, 2021

Malik Beasley will be sidelined for the 17th straight game due to a Grade 3 hamstring injury.

He was initially expected to miss the entire season after a prognosis of a 4-to-6 week recovery period in early April, but he has reportedly resumed on-court activities. There is no news on his return date this season, though.

Meanwhile, Jarrett Culver is out for the season and will undergo right ankle arthroscopic surgery on May 7.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Justise Winslow (#7) reacts after a foul during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brandon Clarke and Justise Winslow will likely have increased workload with Jackson out. The two forwards were DNP-CDs in their team's 104-118 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) drives against Rudy Gobert (#27).

Beasley’s absence from the lineup last month has mostly been offset by the return of D’Angelo Russell. But that has also given Josh Okogie and Jordan McLaughlin increased responsibilities.

Culver hasn’t cracked the regular rotation in recent games, so his absence shouldn’t affect the minutes distribution in the frontcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards l Small Forward - Josh Okogie l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.