Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the Target Center on Saturday. In the last meeting between the two teams, Memphis came out on top, with Ja Morant scoring 33 points to lead the franchise to a 125-118 win.

Since then, the Grizzlies have had mixed results, But they are coming into this game after an impressive 120-108 win over the Clippers on Thursday. Ja Morant scored 28 points to help the Grizzlies emerge victorious on the night.

Dillion Brooks was impressive at the defensive end, as he locked up Paul George, which was key in the Grizzlies' win. They will hope to repeat that against the Timberwolves, and put up a complete performance to get another win on the season.

Meanwhile, after a run of defeats, the Timberwolves have now secured two consecutive wins, both times by restricting the opposition to less than 100 points. That should boost the franchise's morale ahead of a tough few fixtures coming ahead.

The Timberwolves will hope to exact revenge for their previous defeat to the Grizzlies, and put on a strong showing at home on Saturday.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies have reported Sam Merrill and De'Anthony Melton to be out for this game due to injury. Their two-way player, Yves Pones, has also been ruled out due to G-League commitments. Meanwhile, after returning from injury, Dillion Brooks has been listed as questionable for this game due to right hamstring soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Sam Merrill Out Left Ankle Sprain De'Anthony Melton Out Right Groin Soreness Yves Pones Out G -League (Two-way) Dillon Brooks Questionable Right Hamstring Soreness

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR



DOUBTFUL

Dillon Brooks - RT Hamstring Soreness



OUT

De'Anthony Melton - RT Groin Soreness

Sam Merrill - LT Ankle Sprain @memgrizz status report, Nov. 20 at @Timberwolves DOUBTFULDillon Brooks - RT Hamstring SorenessOUTDe'Anthony Melton - RT Groin SorenessSam Merrill - LT Ankle Sprain .@memgrizz status report, Nov. 20 at @Timberwolves:DOUBTFULDillon Brooks - RT Hamstring SorenessOUTDe'Anthony Melton - RT Groin SorenessSam Merrill - LT Ankle Sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Josh Okogie and Naz Reid have been listed as questionable for the Timberwolves. McKinley Wright IV has been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Josh Okogie Questionable Back Spasms Naz Reid Questionable Right Foot Soreness McKinley Wright IV Out G- League

Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR



QUESTIONABLE

Josh Okogie - Back Spasms

Naz Reid - Right Foot Soreness



OUT

McKinley Wright IV - G League Two-Way Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Memphis:QUESTIONABLEJosh Okogie - Back SpasmsNaz Reid - Right Foot SorenessOUTMcKinley Wright IV - G League Two-Way Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Memphis:QUESTIONABLEJosh Okogie - Back SpasmsNaz Reid - Right Foot SorenessOUTMcKinley Wright IV - G League Two-Way

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant will likely share the backcourt with Desmond Bane in this game. With Dillion Brooks listed as questionable, Kyle Anderson could be given the starting spot in the frontcourt alongside Jaren Jackson Jr., while Steven Adams continues to play as the center for the Grizzlies.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves could go with the same lineup they have been using in the last few games. Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell could feature in the backcourt. Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt could play in the frontcourt, while Karl-Anthony Towns plays as the center.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Kyle Anderson; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams.

Minnesota Timberwolves

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward - Anthony Edwards; Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt; Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Edited by Bhargav