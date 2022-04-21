Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. This will be the third game of the first-round series between the two teams, with the series level at one win apiece.

The Grizzlies were dominant in Game 2, with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. combining for 55 points in the 124-96 win. The Timberwolves kept up with the pace in the first quarter, but slowly started missing their attempts and were unable to respond.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns managed to combine for 35 points, but Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell struggled to get buckets. Four of the Grizzlies’ bench players contributing in double-digits further hurt their opponents' chances of making a comeback.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back after a poor showing in Game 2, and going home for Games three and four will give them a slight advantage.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Jaren Jackson Jr. has become an effective contributor from beyond the arc

Killian Tillie will be unavailable, recovering from a lower back injury. Santi Aldama is suffering from soreness in his right knee and will not play in Game 3.

Player Name Status Reason Killian Tillie Out Lower back procedure recovery Santi Aldama Out Right knee soreness

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns will be expected to improve his offensive output in this series

The Timberwolves have no active injuries to report.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - April 21st, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 2 -125 O 236.5 (-110) -1.5 (-115) Minnesota Timberwolves 7 +105 U 236.5 (-110) +1.5 (-105)

The Grizzlies are favored to win in Game 3, despite playing on the road. The Grizzlies finished the regular season with a fourth-best defensive rating (109), as opposed to the Timberwolves’ 13th (111.7).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

1. The Grizzlies have averaged 115.2 points against the Timberwolves in six match-ups this season.

2. The Grizzlies were 26-15 on the road this season.

3. Ja Morant has averaged 27.5 points in the series so far.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. The Timberwolves had a 26-15 record at home this season.

2. The Timberwolves had 119 points per game against the Grizzlies since 2020-21.

3. Anthony Edwards has averaged 28 points in the series so far.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Morant being the team’s floor general. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will fill forward positions, with Steven Adams manning the paint for the Grizzlies.

Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverly are expected to start on the backcourt for Minnesota, with support from Anthony Edwards at small forward. Jarred Vanderbilt will start as a power forward, with Karl-Anthony Towns operating from the center position.

1. The Grizzlies were 36-16 against Western Conference teams this season.

2. The Timberwolves have reached the playoffs after a three-year dry spell.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 12 rebounds in the series so far.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – Ja Morant | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Dillon Brooks | Power Forward – Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center – Steven Adams

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard – Patrick Beverly | Small Forward – Anthony Edwards | Power Forward – Jarred Vanderbilt | Center – Karl-Anthony Towns

