Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 29th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. This will be Game 6 of the first-round series between the two teams, with the Timberwolves trailing 4-2 and looking to force Game 7 at home.

The Grizzlies displayed tremendous fighting spirit in their previous match-up to erase a 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant scored the team’s final 13 points, including an up-and-under layup with one second left on the clock, displaying his ability to be decisive in big-time situations.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, were able to make their three-point attempts with regularity and visited the free-throw line consistently throughout the game. However, with just eight field goals collectively in the fourth, they let their lead slip away and lost 109-111.

The stakes are high in Game 6, as Minnesota see themselves facing elimination. It will be interesting to see how the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards respond to the pressure of the contest.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Tyus Jones has been a valuable contributor off the bench

Ziaire Williams is listed as doubtful, suffering from right knee soreness. Steven Adams will be unavailable after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Santi Aldama and Killian Tillie are listed as out, recovering from knee and back issues respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Ziaire Williams Doubtful Right knee soreness Steven Adams Out Health and safety protocols Santi Aldama Out Right knee soreness Killian Tillie Out Lower back procedure recovery

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D'Angelo Russell has done a good job at facilitating the offense

The Timberwolves have no active injuries to report.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - April 29th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 2 -115 O 228.5 (-110) +1.5 (-135) Minnesota Timberwolves 7 -105 U 228.5 (-110) -1.5 (+110)

The odds are marginally in favor of the Grizzlies, considering how tight this series has been so far. Both teams consist of highly energetic young players, suggesting a high likelihood of the game being decided in the final moments.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

1. The Grizzlies averaged 112.5 points against the Timberwolves during the regular season.

2. The Grizzlies have five players averaging double-digit points in the series so far.

3. Ja Morant was an assist short of a triple-double in the previous match-up.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. The Timberwolves have converted 17 more three-pointers than the Grizzlies in this series.

2. The Timberwolves are 3-1 against the Grizzlies at home this season, including the playoffs.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 2.2 blocks in the series.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will start as the backcourt pair, with Morant orchestrating the offense. Dillon Brooks and Jared Jackson will fill the forward positions, with Xavier Tillman manning the paint to round out the starting five.

Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverly will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Anthony Edwards at small forward. Jarred Vanderbilt will start as a power forward, with Karl-Anthony Towns operating from the center position.

1. The Grizzlies have not gone past the first-round of the playoffs since 2015.

2. The Timberwolves averaged 120.7 points against the Grizzlies in the regular season.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged a double-double with 22.6 points and 11 rebounds in the series so far.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – Ja Morant | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Dillon Brooks | Power Forward – Jaren Jackson | Center – Xavier Tillman.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard – Patrick Beverly | Small Forward – Anthony Edwards | Power Forward – Jarred Vanderbilt | Center – Karl-Anthony Towns.

